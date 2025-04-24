Advertisement
CGHS

CGHS Employees, Pensioners Alert! Manual Payment Website Bharatkosh.gov.in To Be Discontinued From 28 April 2025

Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) will have a new website from 28 April.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 02:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A government notification has said that 28 April onwards, CGHS Contribution shall be only through CGHS Website i.e. www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in. The existing manual process of payment available on www.bharatkosh.gov.in shall discontinue from 28th April 2025.

Applications for CGHS services in progress but not paid for by 27th April 2025 will lapse. A fresh application will be required through the new portal.

Old CGHS websites To Stop Working

Old CGHS websites -- www.cghs.gov.in and www.cghs.nic.in --will be deactivated from 28th April 2025, as The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will launch next-generation Health Management Information System (HMIS) for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries.

Direct Link Of New CGHS website

All services and information will henceforth be hosted on the new unified CGHS Digital Platform at www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised beneficiaries to access all online services, including registration, application, grievance redressal, and information retrieval, through this new portal only.

All legacy beneficiary data, including medical history and pharmacy transactions, are being securely migrated, ensuring no loss of records. The transition complies fully with government data privacy and protection standards.

Additionally, the department shall be onboarded on the new CGHS Platform for a paperless approval process. In the interim, departments may continue to submit applications physically at the respective CGHS Card Sections.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK