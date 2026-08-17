/CGHS guidelines 2026: Rules on reimbursement of medical claims clarified for govt employees; key points to know

New Delhi: The government has issued clarification regarding existing CGHS guidelines. In an Office Memorandum, the government has clarified issues related to follow-up consultations/investigations/minor procedures.
"...certain issues relating to reimbursement of medical claims have frequently been noticed in this office during scrutiny/processing of claims due to lack of clarity in the existing CGHS guidelines/instructions," said the OM.
Accordingly, the OM said, issues were taken up with the CGHS (HQ) for necessary clarification and in response, the CGHS (HQ) has conveyed the following guidelines:-
Subsequent follow-up consultations/investigations/minor procedures can be done only at the same empanelled hospital where primary consultation was availed.
If any investigation/test amounting up to Rs 3000 (each test/investigation) is prescribed by the Specialist of an empanelled hospital/HCO, the investigation/test must be undertaken at the same hospital/HCO, where primary consultation has been taken.
If the beneficiary wants to get the tests/investigations done from any other CGHS empanelled hospital/HCO/Diagnostic Centre, he/she has to take prior referral/endorsement from CGHS Wellness Centre.
Referral/endorsement from CGHS shall be required for special investigations like CT Scan, MRI Scan, PET Scan and any other investigation costing over Rs 3,000.
The OM said, each consultation will be considered valid for a period of 7 days, provided it pertains to the same specialty.
Eye consultation fees include refraction, tonometry and fundus examination.
Bhavishya portal: CGHS pension card
Prior permission of the Department/Office is mandatory for undergoing an unlisted investigation/procedure advised by specialist of a CGHS empanelled hospital.
The health ministry has integrated the CGHS web portal with the Bhavishya portal to make the retirement process easier. This will reduce delays and paperwork and ensure retiring government employees receive CGHS healthcare benefits on time after retirement.
According to an office memorandum from the ministry, the new integrated system will automatically fetch approved pension-related details available on the Bhavishya portal for pre-filling of the CGHS Pensioner Card application.
The ministry said that the Department of Health & Family Welfare and Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) have integrated the CGHS web portal with the Bhavishya web portal to enhance the ease of living for retirees and pensioners. It will provide a simplified, paperless and technology-enabled additional facility for processing app.
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