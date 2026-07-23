The health ministry has integrated the CGHS web portal with the Bhavishya portal to make the retirement process easier. This will reduce delays and paperwork and ensure retiring government employees receive CGHS healthcare benefits on time after retirement.
According to an office memorandum from the ministry, the new integrated system will automatically fetch approved pension-related details available on the Bhavishya portal for pre-filling of the CGHS Pensioner Card application.
The ministry said that the Department of Health & Family Welfare and Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) have integrated the CGHS web portal with the Bhavishya web portal to enhance the ease of living for retirees and pensioners. It will provide a simplified, paperless and technology-enabled additional facility for processing app.
Facilities available under integrated workflow
The ministry said that under the integrated workflow, the following facilities will be available for retirees:
Approved pension-related details available on the Bhavishya Portal will be automatically fetched for pre-filling of the CGHS Pensioner Card application. Earlier, employees had to enter the same details twice while applying for a CGHS pensioner card. Under the integrated system, approved pension-related details from the Bhavishya portal will automatically fill the CGHS application.
PAN will be used as the unique identifier for real-time validation and exchange of data between the CGHS online system and the Bhavishya portal.
Upon verification of pension forms by the Head of Office (HoO), generation of the Pension Payment Order (PPO) and successful online payment of the prescribed CGHS contribution through the integrated BharatKosh payment gateway, the CGHS Pensioner Card will be generated.
The approved CGHS Pensioner Card could be downloaded through both the CGHS portal and the Bhavishya portal.
Timely availability of CGHS benefits upon retirement
The ministry said that the integration will reduce procedural delays, minimize manual intervention and documentation, eliminate duplication of data entry and provide a seamless digital interface for retiring government employees. It will ensure timely availability of CGHS healthcare benefits immediately upon retirement.
Existing online application process remains same
The ministry said that the facility has been introduced as an additional mode for obtaining CGHS pensioner cards. The existing online application process through the official CGHS Portal will continue to remain operational and retiring government employees can avail either of the two modes as per their convenience.
Retiring employees must be informed
The health ministry has asked all the ministries and departments to inform retiring government employees about the new facility so they can make full use of the integrated digital platform.
The ministry said that detailed SOPs, user manuals and operational guidelines for the integrated workflow will be made available on the official websites of CGHS and Bhavishya.
What is CGHS?
The Central Government Health Scheme provides comprehensive medical care to the central government employees and pensioners enrolled under the scheme. it provides benefits like:
OPD treatment at WCs including the issue of medicines.
Specialist consultation at polyclinic/govt hospitals and at CGHS-empanelled hospitals.
OPD/indoor treatment at government and empanelled hospitals.
Family welfare, maternity and child health services.
Investigations at government and empanelled diagnostic centres.
Cashless facility for treatment in empanelled hospitals and diagnostic centres for pensioners and other identified beneficiaries.
Reimbursement of expenses for treatment availed in govt/private hospitals under emergency and specific treatment advised by government specialists.
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