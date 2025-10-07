CGHS Rate Revision Of Approx 2,000 medical procedures: Check Direct Link HERE For Price Details On Tier 1, 2, III Cities

The Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare has issued an Office Memorandum outlining the Implementation of Revised CGHS Rates. These rates will be effective from 13 October 2025.

The new CGHS rates shall apply to all healthcare services availed at CGHS-empanelled Healthcare Organisations (HCOs; Medical Reimbursement Claims of individuals (in r/o Serving, Pensioners and other eligible categories of CGHS beneficiaries); and CGHS, cashless (credit) treatment shall be extended to Central Government pensioners and other specified categories of beneficiaries as per extant rules.

CGHS Revised rates rationalised on accreditation status, hospital type, city classification and ward entitlement

a) Non-NABH and Non-NABL HCOs: 15% lower than NABH/NABL accredited HCOs. (NABL – National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration of Laboratories)

b) Rates for super speciality hospitals shall be 15% higher than those applicable to NABH-accredited hospitals for the corresponding Super specialities within the same city category.

c) HCO located in Y (Tier II) cities and Z (Tier III) cities rates shall be 10% and 20% respectively lower than those located in X (Tier I) Cities. Y (Tier II) rates also apply to the HCO located in North-East region and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

d) The new package rates mentioned in are for semi-private ward. For general ward there will be a decrease of 5% in the rates, and for the private ward entitlement, there will be an increase of 5% on the applicable admissible claim amount.

e) Rates for consultations, radiotherapy, investigations, day care procedures, and minor procedures not requiring admission shall remain uniform, irrespective of the ward entitlement.

f) For cancer surgeries, existing CGHS rules and rates continue. However, revised rates apply to chemotherapy, investigations and radiotherapy.



Renewal of MoA with CGHS Empanelled Hospitals

a. All existing Memoranda of Agreement (MoAs) executed with private empanelled hospitals shall cease to be valid with effect from 13.10.2025 12 AM.

b. All Health Care Organisations (HCOs) are required to seek fresh empanelment through the revised Hospital Engagement Module.

c. The revised MoAs must be executed afresh within 90 days from the date of implementation of the revised rates.

d. However, in order to continue to avail the benefit of the revised rate, each HCO shall be required to submit an undertaking, on or before 13.10.2025, confirming its acceptance of the terms and conditions of the newly notified MoA.

e. In case, the HCO fails to submit the undertaking shall be deemed to be de-panelled.



Latest CGHS Rate List From October 13

The latest CGHS Rate List has been divided into three parts -- A for Tier 1, B for Tier 2, and C for Tier III cities.

cities.

In order to view the latest CGHS rates in all the cities, you can click at the official link: https://www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in/CGHSGrievance/FormFlowXACTION?hmode=ftpFileDownload&fileName=03102025130102_I0MOHFW0008818922_1759474515217.pdf&folderName=Circular&isGlobal=1