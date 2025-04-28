CGHS Rule Change From Today 28 April 2025: Ten BIG Things Central Govt Employees Should Know--From PAN-Based Unique ID To Online Card Modification And More

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will launch next-generation Health Management Information System (HMIS) for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries. The comprehensive digital platform is scheduled to go live from 28th April 2025.

The Software launch of CGHS Digital Health Platform, undergoing major digital transformation, is being Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

“The transformation is being implemented in view of the technical obsolescence of the existing CGHS software, which has been in use since 2005 and lacks compatibility with modern IT standards, cyber security frameworks, and user expectations. The revamped HMIS will enable faster, more transparent, and user-friendly access to CGHS services, ensuring improved service delivery and administrative efficiency,” said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

To ensure a seamless rollout, all CGHS services including those at Wellness Centres were closed for one day on 26th April 2025 (Saturday). The temporary suspension was meant to complete data migration, switch-over activities, and final validation.

Applications for CGHS services in progress but not paid for by 27th April 2025 will lapse. A fresh application will be required through the new portal.

Key Reforms and Technological Advancements in the New CGHS Digital Platform

1. PAN-Based Unique Identification of Beneficiaries

• Every beneficiary will now be mapped to a unique PAN-based identifier. This will eliminate duplication of records and help in streamlining the validation process for entitlements.

2. Integrated Digital Verification & Contribution Tracking

• Contribution payments will now be auto-verified through direct integration (Line of Business Application Integration) with Bharat Kosh. There will be no manual choosing of options, entry of details on Bharat Kosh portal which shall eliminate errors and refund issues.

3. Pre-payment Scrutiny of Applications

• New system enables scrutiny and approval of card applications before the payment stage. This ensures that applicants are guided regarding eligibility and contribution amount before making a payment.

4. Online Card Modification Services

• Services like card transfers, change in dependent status, and category change (Serving to Pensioner, etc.) can now be initiated and completed entirely online.

5. Real-Time Application Tracking and Alerts

• The system will generate SMS and email alerts at each stage of application processing. This increases transparency and reduces in-person follow-ups.

6. Mandatory Password Reset and Secure Access

• All existing users will be prompted to reset their passwords on first login. This is being enforced as a cyber hygiene measure in accordance with MeitY security advisories.

7. DDO/PAO-Based Department Identification

• Department identity will be verified using Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) and Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) codes, as indicated in employee salary slips. This ensures backend mapping of sponsoring authorities.

8. Mobile Application Relaunch (Android & iOS)

• The official CGHS mobile apps have been re-developed and now offer an enhanced beneficiary experience with:

9. Access to Digital CGHS Card

Real-time status tracking

E-referrals and appointment scheduling (where applicable)

Integrated contact with Helpdesk and AD Offices

Legacy System Deactivation and Website Migration

10. bharatkosh.gov.in to discontinue from April 28

28 April onwards, CGHS Contribution shall be only through CGHS Website i.e. www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in. The existing manual process of payment available on www.bharatkosh.gov.in shall discontinue from 28th April 2025.