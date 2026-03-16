Changed jobs many times? All your old PF accounts can now be merged into one

New Delhi: Every time you change jobs, there is a good chance your new employer opened a fresh PF account for you. Over the years, this leaves many working professionals with a trail of dormant accounts spread across different companies. Tracking all of them is a headache, and if left unattended, inactive accounts can even attract tax on the interest earned. The good news is that merging everything into one account is now a fully online process and takes no more than 20 to 30 days.

Before You Start, Get These Things in Order

You will need your UAN — the 12-digit Universal Account Number issued by EPFO that stays the same throughout your career. Make sure it is active and linked to your Aadhaar. Also update your KYC details on the portal, including your PAN, bank account number, and mobile number. Even a small mismatch in your name or date of birth across accounts can cause your request to be rejected, so verify everything carefully before you begin.

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How to Submit the Merger Request Online

Log in to the EPFO Member Portal at unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in using your UAN and password. Once inside, go to Online Services and select the option labelled "One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)." This is the official transfer tool. Enter your old PF account details, select either your current or previous employer for verification — pick whoever is likely to respond faster — and confirm the request using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Once submitted, your employer will digitally verify the request, after which EPFO processes the transfer. You can track progress under the Track Claim Status section on the same portal.

What If You Have Two Different UANs?

Having two UANs is actually against EPFO rules. If this has happened to you due to a job change where your old UAN was not shared with the new employer, you need to get the older one deactivated first. Send an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in with both your current and previous UAN numbers. EPFO will block the old one after verification. Once that is done, you can proceed with the standard transfer process to move funds into your active account. There is no fee for any of this — the entire process is free of charge.