Changes To UPI: QR Share & Pay Method Unavailable For International Payments

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in a recent update on April 8, 2025 announced a major change to UPI transactions. Starting April 4, 2025 all QR share and pay-based international UPI transactions for Person to Merchant (P2M) payments have been disabled. According to the new guidelines, QR Share & Pay will no longer be allowed for UPI Global P2M transactions. This will ensure that payer apps can properly identify these transactions.

Imagine you’re shopping at an overseas store and the merchant shares their QR code for payment. You save the code in your phone gallery. But now, if you try to scan it the payment won’t go through. Currently, according to the NPCI website, India’s UPI-based Bharat QR payments are accepted in about 7 countries, including France, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.

Limits on Domestic QR Transactions

According to a recent NPCI circular, domestic QR share and pay transactions will still be allowed but with a cap of Rs 2,000 for payments to non-verified offline merchants (P2M). This means if you're shopping at a merchant in India who isn’t registered with NPCI, you won’t be able to pay more than Rs 2,000 at once using the QR share & pay method.

Discontinuation of Collect Requests for Wallet Loading

NPCI has now stopped allowing collect requests for loading wallets or prepaid cards. In this method, the merchant would initiate the transaction, and the customer would approve it but it has been prone to fraud. Going forward, customers will need to initiate transactions themselves or generate a push request to load their wallets or gift cards.//

These changes by NPCI are designed to improve the security of UPI transactions especially for international payments while simplifying domestic payment processes. Although this might cause some inconvenience, it’s expected to make digital payments safer overall.