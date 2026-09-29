New Delhi: Changing jobs comes with responsibilities, including transferring the EPF account, updating bank details, and more. However, the National Pension System keeps you from one task: the employee does not have to transfer the pension corpus from one account to another.
The NPS account, which is linked to the Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), saves you the need to move funds to the new employer.
PRAN is a unique 12-digit number provided to the NPS subscriber, which ensures smooth transfer of the retirement corpus across different establishments and sectors. Even if the subscriber changes jobs, cities, or Pension Fund Managers, the PRAN remains the same throughout the life.
Therefore, when the employee changes jobs, the accumulated funds remain invested in the same NPS account, and a new account is not generally required.
The portability is facilitated not merely during a job change; even when the employee shifts from the private sector to the government sector or vice versa, the PRAN remains the same. Thus, changing sectors is also made seamless while contributing to the retirement corpus.
Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) also has the provision of Inter Sector Shifting (ISS), which allows an individual to shift NPS accounts from one sector to another, including Corporate, Central Government, State Government, and All Citizens Model.
Inter Sector Shifting helps when a Corporate employee changes jobs and the new employer does not offer Corporate NPS. In such a case, the subscriber can shift NPS from Corporate to All Citizens Model. The PRAN would remain linked to the NPS account, and the corpus already present would not be affected.
However, the employee must be aware of the corresponding changes, which include contributions and set-up. Under the Corporate model, the contributions to the NPS account are made either by the employee or employer, or both. However, an All Citizens Model subscriber has to make the entire contributions. Also, the tax benefits applicable on the employer's contribution will be gone. This may have a cumulative impact on the entire corpus at the time of retirement, as the employer would no longer be contributing.
While changing a job, the person should check whether the establishment offers NPS and, if it does, whether the contributions come from the employer as well. Instead of hastily applying for a new PRAN, give the existing one to the new employer and wait for the first few contributions to understand the exact set-up.
Also, a gap between employment does not mean a loss in the existing amount. NPS is a market-linked product, and the returns are generated on the available balance in the account. A gap in contributions would only halt the addition which could have compounded over time in the case of continuous employment. Subscribers must be aware that the returns are not guaranteed when returns are linked to the market.
Your NPS contributions are bound to you, instead of the employer. Any change in job or a gap in employment should not interrupt or risk your retirement savings.
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