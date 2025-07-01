Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ChatGPT Turns Financial Guru? Woman Claims To Have Slashed Credit-Card Balance Worth Rs 19.69 Lakh With ChatGPT Tips

Jennifer Allan, a 35-year-old realtor and content creator in Delaware claims that she got huge help from ChatGPT for reducing her debt.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: With a few practical tips from ChatGPT, an American woman has slashed nearly half of her more than $23,000 (approximately ₹19.69 lakh) credit-card balance. Now she says she feels "empowered, like I could conquer anything."

Long struggle with financial management

Jennifer Allan, a 35-year-old realtor and content creator in Delaware, told Newsweek that despite making a good living, she has long had trouble managing her finances. “Not because I don’t make enough, but because I was never taught financial literacy. I avoided budgeting and I figured if I just kept working harder, I could out-earn the problem,” she said.

Financial struggle increases

Things worsened after she gave birth to her daughter. "I shut down emotionally, and I used credit cards to keep our life afloat. We weren't living lavishly. We were just surviving. But the debt piled up while I wasn't looking," she said.

Woman Turns to AI for advice

Allan eventually gave her the boost she needed by turning to AI. Driven by a 30 day online challenge, she decided to use ChatGPT to pay off debt. "Whether that was brainstorming side hustles or just giving me a little structure," she said.

AI suggests earning challenges

The bot would recommend one task for Allan to complete every day to save or earn money. In one task that led her to search through bank accounts and finance applications, she found nearly $10,000 (Rs 8.5 lakh). She paid off $12,078.93 (about Rs 10.3 lakh) by the time she reached day 30 of her challenge. She has practically settled half of her debt.

Allan ready for next challenge

Allan is now planning to take up another challenge, this time changing the prompt to pay off the remaining amount in 30 days. "It wasn't some big financial hack," Allan told Newsweek. "It was the act of facing it every day—of tracking it, talking about it, looking at it every day. I stopped being afraid of my numbers," she says.

Allan's advice to others

Allan says, "For the first time in my life, I didn't feel ashamed. I felt empowered, like I could conquer anything."

For anyone else struggling with debt, Allan says, "Don't wait until you feel ready or 'smart enough' to start. You don't have to know all the answers—you just have to stop pretending it's not happening."

