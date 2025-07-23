Advertisement
Check PF Passbooks, Raise And Track Claims Through THIS Govt App Even When EPFO Website Is Down

UMANG app gives you access to variety of EPFO services and it comes in handy when the website is down or has encountered an error.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: EPFO's UMANG app has a host of facilities available on your fingertips, which comes in handy in instances when the EPF website is down.

Users can check their PF balance, Raise claim, Apply for Scheme Certificate, Apply for UAN, Seed UAN with Aadhaar, Check claim status, Search for establishment, View EPFO office address, Register Grievance and apply for Jeevan Pramaan certificate using UMANG app.


Here's how you can know your PF balance using UMANG app

Universal Account Number (UAN) activated members may know their latest PF contribution and balance available with the Employment Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) by sending an SMS at 7738299899 from registered mobile number.

For receiving SMS in any of the languages other than English, first three characters of the preferred language needs to be added after UAN.

For instance, to receive SMS in Telugu, then SMS to be send will be EPFOHO UAN TEL to 7738299899.

The SMS should be sent from the registered mobile number of UAN.

In response, EPFO will send last PF contribution and balance details of the member along with available KYC information.

Similarly, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with the EPFO by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number.

If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank A/c number, AADHAAR and PAN, the member will get details of last contribution and PF balance.

To avail this facility, mobile number must be activated with UAN at Unified Portal.

Giving missed call from registered mobile number at 011-22901406 automatically gets disconnected after two rings.

How to raise PF money claim using UMANG app

Download UMANG App

Access EPFO in the app

Select "Raise Claim", Enter UAN and Verify

Punch the OTP sent to your registered mobile number 

Choose Withdrawal Type and Provide Personal Details

 

You can also track your PF Claim Status claim through the UMANG app

 

How to withdraw PF money using UMANG app in 5 simple steps


1. Download the UMANG App

2. Go to the search menu and lookfor EPFO Service

3. Choose "Employee Centric", click "Raise Claim" and enter EPF UAN Number

4. Enter the OTP tha is sent to your phone number, choose type of withdrawal and submit through UMANG

5. A claim reference number will be sent to you and you can use this to track the status of your claim

