Check your EPF balance with a missed call: Here’s how it works

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers can quickly check their PF balance without logging into any website or app. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers a simple missed-call service that allows members to receive their account details instantly on their mobile phones.

How the Missed Call Service Works

To check your EPF balance, you only need to give a missed call from the mobile number linked to your Universal Account Number (UAN). Dial 9966044425, and the call will automatically disconnect after a few rings. Within seconds, EPFO sends an SMS containing your PF balance and the latest contribution details.

Conditions to Use This Facility

EPFO members can use the missed-call facility if the following requirements are met:

Your UAN must be activated.

Your mobile number must be registered with the UAN.

At least one KYC document such as Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account should be linked to the EPF account.

Other Ways to Check EPF Balance

Apart from the missed-call facility, EPF subscribers can check their balance through several other methods:

SMS Service: Send EPFOHO UAN ENG to 7738299899 to receive balance details via SMS.

EPFO Member Portal: Log in using your UAN and password to view the detailed passbook.

UMANG App: Access EPF services through the government’s UMANG mobile application.

Why Checking EPF Balance Matters

Regularly checking your EPF balance helps ensure that both employer and employee contributions are being credited correctly. It also allows subscribers to track their retirement savings and interest earned on their provident fund deposits.

With digital and phone-based services introduced by EPFO, monitoring your PF account has become faster and more convenient for millions of salaried workers.