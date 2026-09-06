CIBIL score: Maintain these habits for quicker loan approval

New Delhi: Keeping a strong credit score may significantly improve your chances of loan acquisition. How well you maintain your credit score signals lenders about your ability to pay them back on time.
The three-digit number is gauged by your financial stability and creditworthiness over time, depending on your ability to pay back borrowed money on time. A CIBIL score ranges from 300 to 900, and a score of 700 and above is considered good.
Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd (CIBIL) is a credit information company that gathers the financial and credit payment history of individuals or businesses from banks, NBFCs, and other institutions on a monthly basis. For a lender to approve your loan, you must build habits that give you a higher CIBIL score:
Pay your bills on time: Set reminders and keep a note of payments to be made. Late payments can reflect poorly on your credit history; late or missed payments can ruin an otherwise good credit score.
Maintain a long credit history: Having a strong and long credit history makes it easier to get a loan. To maintain a lengthier history, try to keep your old credit card for as long as it helps in making timely payments. A longer history helps ease loan approval, since lenders deem you a more responsible borrower. Conversely, regularly applying for new cards can shorten your history, thus reducing your score.
Manage your credit utilisation ratio: Keep a check on your credit utilisation ratio and enhance your credit limit when needed, as per your expenses. It is better when your card usage is well below the limit, since keeping your expenditure at the edge of it can negatively impact your reliability as a borrower. Restrict your credit usage according to the limit to maintain a good score for a longer duration.
Choose longer loan tenors smartly: Choosing loans with a longer tenor can be a smart move to maintain a good score, since the EMI is usually lower. A low EMI is easier to pay, thus helping you make repayments on time. This builds up your credit score and indicates your financial stability.Avoid taking multiple loans simultaneously: Taking multiple loans at once indicates a lack of funds. It is better to apply for a new loan only once you have made the complete repayment of your previous one.
Monitor your credit report for errors: Keep a check on your credit score and look for discrepancies. Your credit report notes your balance, credit accounts, repayment information, and inquiries made by lenders. If you find any incorrect amount due, a delayed payment record, or any other wrong entry, submit a CIBIL dispute resolution form.
It is better to inculcate these habits into your financial discipline instead of waiting for a loan application to be rejected when you are in need of money. Building a strong credit score takes time. The wealth one possesses is not an indicator of creditworthiness; instead, how well a person manages their finances, how punctually repayments are done, how long a card is used, and ensuring the credit limit is not crossed, builds one's reputation as a reliable borrower.
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