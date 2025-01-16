Claim LTC On Tejas, Vande Bharat, Humsafar: Check Travel Entitlement Chart For Central Government Employees As Per 7th Pay Matrix

New Delhi: The Central government has recently issued an order regarding admissibility to travel by Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express & Humsafar Express trains under Leave Travel Concession (LTC).

The latest order announced by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) allows central government employees to travel on Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar express trains under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme who can visit their hometown or go for holidays to tourist destinations during leave.

According to the new order issued this week, employees can now use these premium trains in addition to the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains, based on their travel entitlement.

Here Is The Full Chart On Travel Entitlement For Central Government Employees As Per 7th Pay Matrix

Pay Level in Pay Matrix (as per 7th Central Pay Commission) of the Central Government employees Travel Entitlement for LTC in Premium Trains (i.e. Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, Humsafar Express trains) Shatabdi or Similar type trains Rajdhani Type or Similar type trains Level 12 and above Executive Class AC 1st Class Level 6 to 11 Chair Car AC 2nd Class Level 5 and below Chair Car AC 3rd Class

This decision was after receiving many requests from various government offices and individuals.

"This department has been receiving a number of references from different offices/individuals about the admissibility of various premium trains like Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express & Humsafar Express trains under Leave Travel Concession," said the DoPT office memorandum.

Central government employees get their ticket costs reimbursed for round trips under the leave travel concession (LTC scheme) in accordance with their entitlement depending on their rank and pay scale.

Although some premium trains such as the Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi, and Duronto were covered under the scheme, the Tejas and Vande Bharat trains, which were introduced more recently, were outside the ambit of the scheme.

The LTC scheme for government employees is a prerequisite which covers the cost of travel to visit their hometown or any destination within India over a four-year block period.

The scheme offers government employees and their family members two options. They can avail of travel reimbursement to their hometown twice within a four-year block, split into two two-year periods. The other alternative they have is to visit their hometown once in a two-year period and go for a holiday to any place in India within the other two-year period.