Closing your credit card? That ‘responsible’ move could cut 50 points from your credit score

New Delhi: It feels like the responsible thing to do. The card is gathering dust, the annual fee is coming up, and closing it seems like a clean financial decision. What most people do not realise is that cancelling a credit card can quietly knock points off their credit score — sometimes anywhere between 10 and 50, depending on their overall financial picture. That drop can matter when a home loan, car finance, or premium card application is just around the corner.

Three Things That Take a Hit

When you close a credit card, three parts of your credit profile feel the impact.

The first is credit utilisation — the percentage of your available credit limit that you are currently using. Lenders like to see this number stay below 30 percent. When a card gets cancelled, your total available limit shrinks, which pushes that percentage upward even if your actual spending has not changed at all.

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Here is a simple example. Say you have two cards with a combined limit of Rs 1 lakh and you spend Rs 30,000 — that is a 30 percent utilisation ratio. Cancel the card with a Rs 50,000 limit and suddenly the same Rs 30,000 in spending represents 60 percent of your available credit. To any lender looking at that number, it can signal financial strain even when there is none.

The second factor is credit history. Older cards carry more weight because they demonstrate a longer track record of responsible borrowing. Closing your oldest card shortens your average credit history, and that reduction can pull your score down. The cleaner and older the card, the more damaging its closure tends to be.

Third is payment history. A card with years of on-time payments is quietly working in your favour every month. Remove it from your profile and that positive track record disappears from the active calculation.

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When Closing a Card Actually Makes Sense

None of this means you should hold onto every card forever. If the annual fee outweighs anything the card offers you, closing it is reasonable. If the card has been compromised, if there are security concerns, or if keeping it open leads to overspending and debt, then protecting your financial discipline matters more than protecting a few credit score points.

The key is not to act impulsively. Before cancelling, ask your bank whether a no-fee version of the same card exists — many do. Alternatively, keeping the card alive with one small purchase every few months costs nothing and preserves your credit history without requiring effort.

Before You Make the Call

Clear any outstanding balance first. Check your credit score before and after so you can track what changes. And if you are planning to apply for a significant loan in the near future, consider waiting until that application is approved before closing anything.

A lower credit score is not the end of the world. But walking into a loan application with an avoidable dip in your score is a problem that takes very little effort to prevent.