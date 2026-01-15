Composite Salary Account Package For Central Govt Employees: ATM Lounge Access Of 12 Major Banks Compared And Explained

New Delhi: The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, has introduced a composite ‘Salary Account Package for Central Government Employees’.

Composite Salary Account Package seeks to provide Central Government employees with a comprehensive suite of banking and insurance benefits under a single, seamless account structure. The packages have been carefully designed in consultations with banks to ensure maximum coverage, uniformity and convenience for employees across all cadres [Group A, B and C].

The product has three core segments – Banking, Insurance and Cards – making it a one-stop financial solution for employees.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

All Central Government employees can avail the benefits of this comprehensive scheme through their salary accounts with 12 Public Sector Banks viz Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India.

Airport Lounge Access on ATM of the 12 Public Sector Banks Explained for Group A, B, C employees Compared And Explained

1. Bank of India



C

Domestic – 1 / year

International – 1 / year

A/B

Domestic – 1 / quarter

International – 2 / year



2. Bank of Maharashtra C/B/A



Domestic – 2 / quarter

International – 2 / year

Subject to NPCI guidelines



3. Punjab National Bank

C

Domestic – 1 / half-year

International – 1 / half-year

B

Domestic – 1 / quarter

International – 1 / quarter

A

Domestic – 2 / quarter

International – 1 / quarter



4. Bank of Baroda



C

Domestic – 1 / year

B/A

Domestic – 1 / quarter

International – 2 / year



5. Union Bank of India

C

Domestic – 1 / quarter

International – 2 / year

B/A

Domestic – 1 / quarter

International – 2 / year

Metal (Net Salary > 1.80 L) – 4 / 4



6. UCO Bank C/B/A



Domestic – 1 / quarter

International – 2 / year



7. State Bank of India C/B/A



Platinum (Salary < 50k): 1 / quarter

Platinum (50k–1L): 2 / quarter

Select: 3 / quarter & 3 / year



8. Indian Bank C/B/A



Domestic – 1 / quarter

International – 2 / year





9. Canara Bank



C

Domestic – 1 / year

International – 1 / year

B/A

Domestic – 1 / quarter

International – 2 / year



10. Punjab & Sind Bank C/B/A



Platinum – 1 / quarter & 1 / year

Select – 1 / quarter & 2 / year



11. Indian Overseas Bank

C

Domestic – 1 / quarter

International – 1 / year



B/A

Domestic – 2 / quarter

International – 2 / year

12. Central Bank of India

C

Domestic – 1 / quarter

International – 2 / year

(Minimum spend 5k)



B/A

Domestic – 1 / quarter

International – 3 / year



Complete details of the Composite Salary Account Package are available on the DFS website https://financialservices.gov.in



