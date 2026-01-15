Composite Salary Account Package For Central Govt Employees: ATM Lounge Access Of 12 Major Banks Compared And Explained
Airport Lounge Access on ATM of the 12 Public Sector Banks Explained for Group A, B, C employees Compared And Explained
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, has introduced a composite ‘Salary Account Package for Central Government Employees’.
Composite Salary Account Package seeks to provide Central Government employees with a comprehensive suite of banking and insurance benefits under a single, seamless account structure. The packages have been carefully designed in consultations with banks to ensure maximum coverage, uniformity and convenience for employees across all cadres [Group A, B and C].
The product has three core segments – Banking, Insurance and Cards – making it a one-stop financial solution for employees.
All Central Government employees can avail the benefits of this comprehensive scheme through their salary accounts with 12 Public Sector Banks viz Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India.
Airport Lounge Access on ATM of the 12 Public Sector Banks Explained for Group A, B, C employees Compared And Explained
1. Bank of India
C
Domestic – 1 / year
International – 1 / year
A/B
Domestic – 1 / quarter
International – 2 / year
2. Bank of Maharashtra C/B/A
Domestic – 2 / quarter
International – 2 / year
Subject to NPCI guidelines
3. Punjab National Bank
C
Domestic – 1 / half-year
International – 1 / half-year
B
Domestic – 1 / quarter
International – 1 / quarter
A
Domestic – 2 / quarter
International – 1 / quarter
4. Bank of Baroda
C
Domestic – 1 / year
B/A
Domestic – 1 / quarter
International – 2 / year
5. Union Bank of India
C
Domestic – 1 / quarter
International – 2 / year
B/A
Domestic – 1 / quarter
International – 2 / year
Metal (Net Salary > 1.80 L) – 4 / 4
6. UCO Bank C/B/A
Domestic – 1 / quarter
International – 2 / year
7. State Bank of India C/B/A
Platinum (Salary < 50k): 1 / quarter
Platinum (50k–1L): 2 / quarter
Select: 3 / quarter & 3 / year
8. Indian Bank C/B/A
Domestic – 1 / quarter
International – 2 / year
9. Canara Bank
C
Domestic – 1 / year
International – 1 / year
B/A
Domestic – 1 / quarter
International – 2 / year
10. Punjab & Sind Bank C/B/A
Platinum – 1 / quarter & 1 / year
Select – 1 / quarter & 2 / year
11. Indian Overseas Bank
C
Domestic – 1 / quarter
International – 1 / year
B/A
Domestic – 2 / quarter
International – 2 / year
12. Central Bank of India
C
Domestic – 1 / quarter
International – 2 / year
(Minimum spend 5k)
B/A
Domestic – 1 / quarter
International – 3 / year
Complete details of the Composite Salary Account Package are available on the DFS website https://financialservices.gov.in
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv