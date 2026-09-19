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Corporate health insurance: Why your company cover may not be enough; Check limits, family coverage and more

Companies usually provide health cover free of cost, and many group policies waive waiting periods and cover pre-existing conditions from day one. While these insurance policies might be excellent benefits, they are designed as a bonus for your employment.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
Corporate health insurance: Why your company cover may not be enough; Check limits, family coverage and more

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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Corporate health insurance: Why your company cover may not be enough; Check limits, family coverage and more
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