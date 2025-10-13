Crypto Collapse Turns Tragic: 32-Year-Old Ukrainian Trader Dies After $19 Billion Market Wipeout

New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light in Ukraine, where crypto trader Konstantin Galich, also known by the alias Kostya Kudo, was found dead in his Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district on October 11. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and police recovered a firearm registered in his name from the scene. Authorities are investigating whether the case was a suicide or involved foul play.

In the days leading up to his death, Galich had reportedly told his family that he was struggling with severe depression and financial distress. He is also believed to have left behind a farewell message. A post on his official Telegram channel confirmed his death, stating:

“Konstantin Kudo tragically passed away. The causes are being investigated. We will keep you posted on any further news.”

His tragic end coincides with a major global cryptocurrency crash, which wiped out more than USD 19 billion in leveraged positions and led to the liquidation of over 1.6 million trading accounts worldwide. The sudden downturn followed the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of a 100 percent tariff on Chinese imports, which triggered a wave of panic selling across digital asset markets.

During the crash, Bitcoin prices plunged nearly 8 percent, while Ethereum dropped over 12 percent, marking one of the biggest single-day liquidations in crypto history. Market volatility left many traders facing heavy losses, with some reportedly losing their entire portfolios overnight.

At just 32 years old, Konstantin Galich had built a reputation as one of Ukraine’s most prominent cryptocurrency figures. He co-founded the Cryptology Key trading academy and gained a large following for his insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum, NFTs, and trading psychology. His death has sparked widespread grief in the crypto community, with many highlighting the intense emotional and financial pressures that come with the industry’s volatility.

Police in Kyiv continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.