Cybercrime Horror: Hyderabad Retired Doctor Harassed By Fraudsters, Dies After Rs 6.6 Lakh Scam
New Delhi: A disturbing cybercrime case has emerged from Hyderabad, where a 76-year-old retired government doctor tragically died of a heart attack after being relentlessly harassed by fraudsters posing as law enforcement officers. The scammers extorted Rs 6.6 lakh from her over three days and, shockingly, continued to send threats even after her death, according to a Times of India report.
How the Scam Began
On September 5, the retired doctor from Mamidipudi Nagarjuna Area Hospital in Malakpet received WhatsApp video calls from the fraudsters. Using the Bengaluru police logo as their profile picture, they appeared convincing and soon began targeting her with forged documents carrying fake seals of the Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the RBI. The scammers went so far as to falsely accuse her of involvement in human trafficking. (Also Read: Cyber Fraud Alert! Techie Loses Rs 1.21 Crore In Stock Market Scam– Details Here)
Threats and Extortion
The fraudsters warned the retired doctor that she would be arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) if she didn’t pay up. Terrified, she transferred over ₹6 lakh from her Union Bank pension account on September 6 to their bank account, which was linked to a shell entity in Maharashtra. But the harassment didn’t end there — she soon received more calls from different numbers, along with fake court notices and continuous video call threats.
Tragic End After Days of Harassment
On September 8, after enduring days of threats and mental torture, the retired doctor collapsed at her home with severe chest pain. She was rushed to a nursing home and later shifted to Apollo Spectra Clinic, but despite efforts to save her, she passed away around 12:30 pm. (Also Read: Bank Holiday September 17: Are Branches Closed Or Open In Your City On Account Of Vishwakarma Puja? Find Out)
Police Launch Investigation
The Hyderabad cybercrime police have registered a case under the IT Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. They are now tracing the phone numbers and bank accounts linked to the fraudsters.
