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DA hike 2026: Central government employees seek early announcement of July DA, DR

In the letter to the Secretary, dated September 24, 2026, the employees' body has requested the Department of Expenditure to speed up the process. Once the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the applicable formula determine the revised rates, the employees' body has requested that the basic process be carried out at the earliest.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
DA hike 2026: Central government employees seek early announcement of July DA, DR

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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