DA nears 60%: Why 8th Pay Commission fitment factor may cross 1.60

New Delhi: Central government employees are watching closely as discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gain momentum, with recent data on Dearness Allowance (DA) offering early clues about the possible fitment factor that could shape future salary revisions. Although the government has not officially announced the new pay panel or its timeline, rising DA figures are strengthening expectations that the fitment factor may not fall below 1.60.

The latest inflation numbers show that consumer price indices have pushed DA under the existing 7th Pay Commission to around 60 percent, a level expected to be formalised by the Union Cabinet soon. This cumulative DA effectively increases basic pay by 60 percent compared to the start of the previous pay cycle — suggesting that the base multiplier, or fitment factor, for the next commission should logically be at least 1.60 to maintain real income levels.

However, employee unions and experts argue that 1.60 should be seen as the minimum benchmark, not a final figure. They point out that several DA hikes were frozen during the COVID-19 period and were not later restored, meaning that actual cost-of-living increases for government workers may be under-compensated unless a higher fitment factor is adopted.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Furthermore, as inflation continues and additional DA hikes are likely before the 8th Pay Commission is fully implemented, some analysts suggest that the eventual fitment factor could become significantly higher — with figures of 1.8 or even close to 2.0 being discussed in policy circles. This would better reflect long-term price pressures and strengthen employees’ take-home pay.

For now, the government is still expected to finalise terms of reference, consider fiscal implications, and consult stakeholders before formally setting the fitment factor. Central employees and pensioners remain hopeful that the new pay panel will deliver meaningful salary and pension increases when it concludes its recommendations.