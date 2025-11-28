Deadline Alert: Central Govt Employees Must Switch From NPS To UPS By THIS Date: Check Top FAQs

New Delhi: Central government employees who wish to shift from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) have only a few days left to act. The Finance Ministry has set November 30 as the final deadline for submitting requests, urging all eligible employees to complete the process without delay to avoid missing out on the benefits of the new pension scheme.

The government has urged all eligible individuals including current employees and former retirees under the NPS to submit their requests well before November 30, 2025. Doing so will help them smoothly avail the benefits offered under the new pension scheme without last-minute hassles.

What Exactly Is the Unified Pension Scheme?

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is a retirement plan introduced by the Government of India. It came into effect on April 1, 2025, as an optional alternative for central government employees within the National Pension System (NPS). The scheme runs under the existing NPS framework and is regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). It is available to both serving and retired employees who meet the required eligibility conditions.

How to Apply: Your Options

Eligible subscribers can submit their switch request through two available methods. The Unified Pension Scheme also gives employees the flexibility to return to NPS later if they choose, making it easier to adjust their retirement plans as their financial needs evolve.

All applications will be reviewed and processed by the respective Nodal Offices as per the guidelines outlined in the official notification.

Here’s how you can apply for UPS

If you wish to apply for the Unified Pension Scheme, you can download the enrolment and claim forms online from the official portal or submit a physical application at your nearest Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) system Nodal Office.

The Finance Ministry has instructed all Nodal Offices to handle applications strictly as per the prescribed procedure to ensure a smooth and timely process.

Is the Unified Pension Scheme connected to NPS?

Yes, the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) functions under the broader framework of the National Pension System (NPS) and is regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). It applies to both current and retired central government employees under certain eligibility rules.

Under UPS, eligible employees with a minimum of 25 years of service are assured a pension equal to 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn in the last 12 months, offering greater financial security after retirement.

It also includes benefits like a spouse pension and gratuity, offering additional financial support to families.

Can Employees Return to NPS Later?

Yes. Central government employees who opt for the Unified Pension Scheme will still have the flexibility to switch back to NPS in the future if they choose, providing greater control over their retirement planning.

Who Needs to Apply Immediately

All central government employees and retirees who were earlier covered under NPS and are eligible for the Unified Pension Scheme are advised to apply as soon as possible. Missing the November 30, 2025 deadline will mean losing the chance to opt in.

With the deadline approaching, applicants are encouraged to review the benefits of UPS and submit their forms online or in person well in time to avoid any last-minute complications.