Deadline Alert: What Happens If You Miss ITR Filing Date For 2025— Details Here

New Delhi: Only 18 days are left to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for the Financial Year 2024–25. The deadline, which was originally July 31, 2025, has been extended to September 2025. If you haven’t filed yet, now’s the time—missing the due date could lead to penalties under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. Filing on time not only helps you avoid fines but also keeps your financial records in order.

Income Tax Return Deadlines Vary by Category

Different categories of taxpayers have different deadlines for filing their Income Tax Returns (ITRs). For individuals, HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families), AOPs (Association of Persons), and BOIs (Body of Individuals) who don’t require an audit, the last date to file is 15 September 2025. (Also Read: Centre To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings For FY27 From October 9)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Those whose accounts need to be audited have until 31 October 2025, while taxpayers involved in international or specified domestic transactions that require transfer pricing reports must file by 30 November 2025. If you miss these dates, you can still file a belated or revised return by 31 December 2025, though it will include penalties. Additionally, under the Finance Act, updated returns can be filed up to 31 March 2030, giving taxpayers a longer window to correct or update their filings.

Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) early comes with several benefits that go beyond just meeting deadlines. One of the biggest advantages is getting your tax refund faster—the sooner you file and verify your return, the sooner your refund is processed. (Also Read: IPO Rush: Vikran Engineering And Anlon Healthcare See Strong Demand— Check GMP Price)

Filing early also helps you avoid late penalties. If you miss the deadline, you could be charged up to Rs 5,000 as a fine. However, if your total annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is capped at Rs 1,000.

Additionally, a timely ITR can come in handy when you're applying for a loan or a visa, as it's often used as proof of income by banks and embassies. Simply put, filing early keeps your finances smooth and stress-free.

Missing the deadline to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) can cost you more than just peace of mind. If you file late, you may face a penalty of Rs 5,000. However, if your annual income is below Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is reduced to Rs 1,000.

In addition to the penalty, if you still owe taxes, you’ll also have to pay interest on the outstanding amount under Section 234A of the Income Tax Act.

To avoid delays and errors, it’s important to gather all necessary documents before filing. These include:

- Form 16 (Part A and B)

- Capital gains statement

- Bank account statements

- Interest certificates from banks or post office

- PAN and Aadhaar cards

- Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), and Form 26AS