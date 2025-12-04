Deadline Alert: Your PAN Card Will Become Inoperative From THIS Date If You Fail To….

New Delhi: Attention taxpayers! The government has issued a reminder to complete the mandatory PAN–Aadhaar linking before December 31, 2025. Anyone who fails to do so will face their PAN becoming inoperative from January 1, 2026. As per the latest directive from the Income Tax Department, this rule especially applies to individuals who were issued a PAN using an Aadhaar enrolment ID before October 1, 2024. Make sure to link your documents on time to avoid disruptions in financial services.

What Happens If You Miss the Deadline

Missing the PAN–Aadhaar linking deadline can lead to major disruptions in financial activities, including income tax filing, banking transactions, mutual fund investments, and stock market operations. If your PAN becomes inoperative, you won’t be able to file tax returns, claim refunds, or complete transactions that require a valid PAN. So, linking your PAN on time is essential to avoid inconvenience.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Impact on Banking, Investments and TDS

Banks, brokers, and mutual fund companies may reject KYC verification for taxpayers whose PAN becomes inactive, which can affect SIPs, demat accounts, and deposits. Additionally, TDS and TCS may be deducted at higher rates for those holding an inoperative PAN. Although PAN can be reactivated after linking with Aadhaar even post the deadline, the process may take up to 30 days after paying the Rs 1,000 fee, potentially causing delays in urgent or time-sensitive financial transactions.

Step-by-Step Process to Link PAN with Aadhaar

Linking your PAN with Aadhaar is simple and can be done online through the Income Tax Department’s portal. Just follow these steps:

- Visit the official Income Tax website

- Click on “Link Aadhaar”

- Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and mobile number

- Verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile

- If your PAN is already inoperative, pay the Rs 1,000 fee first

- To check whether the process is complete, go to ‘Quick Links → Link Aadhaar Status’

Important Things to Keep in Mind While Linking PAN with Aadhaar

- Make sure your name, date of birth, and mobile number on both PAN and Aadhaar match exactly to avoid rejection.

- Certain categories like NRIs, senior citizens aged 80+, and individuals from specific states are exempt, but you should verify eligibility before proceeding.

- There may be heavy traffic on the Income Tax portal closer to the deadline, which could cause website slowdowns or crashes—so it’s better to link early.

- After completing the process, save a screenshot or acknowledgment for future reference.