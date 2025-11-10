Deadline Announced For Filing TDS/TCS Correction Statements — File On Time To Avoid Missing Credit In Form 26AS Or AIS

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has announced the deadline for filing TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and TCS (Tax Collected at Source) correction statements for the financial year 2024–25. Taxpayers and deductors are advised to file correction statements promptly to ensure that tax credits are properly reflected in their Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS).

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has urged all deductors to verify the accuracy of their TDS and TCS filings before the due date. Errors in these statements — such as incorrect PAN details, mismatched challan information, or inaccurate deduction entries — can lead to tax credit mismatches for taxpayers at the time of filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR).

The correction process allows deductors to amend any errors or omissions in the original TDS/TCS statement submitted via the TRACES (TDS Reconciliation Analysis and Correction Enabling System) portal. Timely filing of correction requests ensures that the corrected data is updated in the taxpayer’s Form 26AS and AIS, avoiding delays or discrepancies during tax filing.

Failure to submit the correction statement within the prescribed timeline may result in the taxpayer not receiving proper credit for taxes deducted or collected on their behalf. This could also trigger notices or mismatches while processing the ITR.

Taxpayers can check the status of their TDS/TCS credits on the Income Tax e-filing portal or through TRACES. The government continues to emphasize the importance of timely compliance to maintain transparency and accuracy in tax reporting.