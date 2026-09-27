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Debt-to-income ratio: How it affects your loan approval and how to calculate it

Debt-to-income ratio assesses how much of an individual's monthly income is dedicated to debt repayment. It is the percentage of debt to be paid by a person against the money earned in a month.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Debt-to-income ratio: How it affects your loan approval and how to calculate it

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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