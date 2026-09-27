Debt-to-income ratio: How it affects your loan approval and how to calculate it

New Delhi: While applying for a loan, it is common to check the credit score to gauge the chances of getting it approved. However, credit score is not the only metric to understand one's capacity for loan payment. The lender may also look into the borrower's debt-to-income ratio.
Debt-to-income ratio assesses how much of an individual's monthly income is dedicated to debt repayment. It is the percentage of debt to be paid by a person against the money earned in a month.
Credit score helps lenders understand the borrower's financial behaviour and stability based on factors such as loan repayment capacity, long credit history, and lower card utilisation ratio. Through this, the bank may understand the person's financial management habits.
Meanwhile, the debt-to-income ratio is a real-time window into the person's current financial situation by giving them a look into the repayment capacity. How much of the person's monthly income is already committed to debt payments helps the lender understand whether the loan has to be approved or not.
How to calculate DTI?
Debt-to-income ratio is calculated by dividing the total monthly debt payment by the total monthly income and multiplying by 100.
For example, a person has a monthly income of Rs 50,000 and has to:
-- pay Rs 10,000 towards home loan
-- pay Rs 3,000 towards credit card
-- pay Rs 7,000 towards phone's EMI
This makes a person's total debt obligation Rs 20,000.
The debt-to-income ratio of the person stands at 40 per cent.
Higher DTI indicates that a higher portion of your earnings is dedicated towards debt payment, which may negatively impact your loan application.
Though there is no fixed minimum limit that a lender considers for DTI and it may vary across banks, a DTI below 30 per cent is generally considered good.
30-36 per cent - indicates good financial management
36-40 per cent - An acceptable range with manageable burden
40-50 per cent - A high burden and lender assessment may be stricter, with strict terms if the loan is approved
50 per cent and above - High chances of rejection since half of the income already goes to debts
How to manage debt-to-income ratio?
DTI is one of the many factors which a lender assesses while approving a loan. The borrower's income stability, credit profile, past defaults, and repayment history also matter.
Thus, the person can improve the DTI before applying for a new loan:
-- Pay existing debts
-- Avoid taking unnecessary loans
-- Even if a loan is applied for, choose those with lower EMIs
-- Increase the monthly income
-- Check and correct any error regarding loan repayment
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