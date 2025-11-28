December 2025 Bank Holidays: Banks to Shut On THESE Days— Check State-Wise List

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has announced 13 official bank holidays for December 2025, as listed in its state-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025–26. Since bank holidays in India vary by region and depend on national, cultural, and religious celebrations, the number of closed days may differ from state to state. Customers are therefore advised to check their local holiday schedule to plan their banking activities in advance.

What Other Days Will Banks Be Closed?

Apart from the official holidays, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in December 2025. Below is a detailed state-wise list of bank holidays to help customers and businesses plan their financial activities smoothly. Major observances such as Christmas and Indigenous Peoples’ Day are among the key days when banks will remain shut.

Banks nationwide will remain closed on December 25, 2025 for the Christmas holiday. While digital banking services, UPI, and mobile apps will continue to operate normally for fund transfers and bill payments, customers needing in-branch services such as cheque clearance, demand drafts, or locker access should plan their visits in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in December 2025

Here is the state-wise list of bank holidays for December 2025, to help customers plan ahead:

1 December (Monday) – Banks will be closed in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.

3 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Goa will be closed on the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, marking the saint’s death anniversary.

12 December (Friday) – Meghalaya will observe the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a freedom fighter from the Garo tribe.

18 December (Thursday) – Banks in Meghalaya closed for the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, a renowned Khasi poet.

19 December (Friday) – Goa Liberation Day, marking the end of Portuguese rule in 1961; banks in Goa will be closed.

20 December (Saturday) and 22 December (Monday) – Banks in Sikkim closed for Losoong/Namsoong, celebrating the harvest season and Sikkimese New Year.

(Note: 21 December is a Sunday, bringing a three-day continuous holiday in Sikkim.)

24 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya closed for Christmas Eve.

25 December (Thursday) – All banks nationwide closed for Christmas.

26 December (Friday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya closed for extended Christmas celebrations.

(This results in a four-day long break including Sunday and weekend holidays in these states.)

30 December (Tuesday) – Banks in Meghalaya closed for the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter executed by the British.

31 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram and Manipur closed for New Year’s Eve and Imoinu Iratpa, a festival dedicated to the goddess of wealth.