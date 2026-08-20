/Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Women beneficiaries to receive pension letters from 26 August, Rs 2,500 coming on THIS date

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced that it will begin distributing enrollment letters for its flagship Delhi Lakshmi Yojana on August 26, 2026. The enrollment letters will be distributed during a mega event at the Talkatora Stadium.
The cash transfer will kick off shortly after the enrollment letters are disbursed. The first installment scheduled to hit beneficiaries' bank accounts directly on September 1, 2026. Officials stated that the distribution is designed as an ongoing process, ensuring that newly verified eligible women will continue to be integrated into the system and receive their monthly benefits regularly moving forward.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, after reviewing the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, said that around eight lakh women had registered on the portal in just 18 days since the scheme's launch, while more than five lakh applications had been submitted.
Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is a welfare scheme meant for the women from low-income families in Delhi. Under the scheme eligible women are entitled to receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month.
The monthly amount is split into two components: Rs 1,000 will be credited to Digital Wallet via the CBDC system while Rs 1,500 will be eposited into an FD/RD account with a 3-year lock-in period.
Step 1: Complete all eligibility questions and verify eligibility conditions.
Step 2: Fill personal details along with Aadhaar and basic information carefully.
Step 3: Enter all required family member details correctly.
Step 4: Provide applicant bank account details for benefit transfer.
Step 5: Upload all required documents in the prescribed format.
Step 6: Preview the complete application carefully and submit the final application.
Step 7: Upload signed copy of MP/MLA Endorsement.
Step 8: Download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.
A. Mandatory Documents
1. Aadhaar Card
2. Delhi Voter ID Card
3. Photograph and Signature of the Applicant
4. Endorsement Letter from the MP/MLA of the Constituency
B. Residential Proof for 10 Years (Any One)
1. Delhi Voter ID Card
2. Ration Card
3. Driving Licence
4. Electricity Meter Bill, gas connection bill/reciept.
C. Age Proof (Any One)
1. Birth Certificate
2. School Leaving Certificate of class last attended
3. Matriculation / Class 10 Certificate
4. Driving Licence
5. PAN Card
6. Aadhaar Card
7. Voter ID Card
Additionally, the Delhi government would soon introduce a facility on the official Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal, www.dly.delhi.gov.in. Eligible women who have entered incorrect or incomplete information in their applications will be given another opportunity to make corrections.
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