Delhi locker mystery: Woman claims Rs 60 lakh jewellery missing

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Delhi, a woman has alleged that gold jewellery worth around Rs 60 lakh went missing from her bank locker at the Kirti Nagar branch. According to media reports, the locker was opened as per standard operating procedures in the presence of bank officials. However, the woman claimed that the jewellery inside had disappeared. She later informed the bank authorities and approached the police, alleging theft of her valuables from the locker.

Delhi Police said there were no visible signs of forced entry or tampering with the locker. A crime team was called to the spot and conducted a detailed inspection. During the inventory check, officials also found that no other lockers in the facility showed any signs of damage or interference.

After rumours of the alleged theft spread, several locker holders rushed to the branch to check their valuables. However, police said that so far, no other customer has reported missing items. Bank records also indicate that the complainant’s locker had been accessed earlier.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. Officials are now reviewing CCTV footage and examining past records of the bank premises to trace what might have happened.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines, a bank’s liability in cases of locker theft or fraud is limited. The compensation is capped at 100 times the annual rent of the safety deposit locker. However, customers can opt for separate private insurance to safeguard the full value of the items stored inside.