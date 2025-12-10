Advertisement
CGHS

Delhi-NCR CGHS Update: 13 Empaneled Hospitals Including Dental, Eye Care And Diagnostic Centres Removed --Check Full List

13 Health Care Organizations (HCOs) including Hospitals, Exclusive Eye Care Centres, Diagnostic Centres & Exclusive Dental Clinics empanelled under CGHS Delhi-NCR have been removed from CGHS Panel w.e.f 03.12.2025.

Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi: The Office of the Additional Director, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an Office Memorandum (OM) regarding the removal of 13 Health Care Organizations (HCOs) empanelled under CGHS Delhi-NCR with effect from 03 December 2025 .

The OM said that these Health Care Organizations (HCOs) including Hospitals, Exclusive Eye Care Centres, Diagnostic Centres & Exclusive Dental Clinics empanelled under CGHS Delhi NCR have been asked to onboard the TMS 2.0 platform for uploading the bills pertaining to pensioner CGHS beneficiaries within stipulated time. 

However, despite repeated reminders 13 Health Care Organizations (HCOs) have not complied with the directions. 

"The matter is reviewed and it is now decided that such non-compliant HCOs as listed in the annexure-1 appended herewith, stands removed from the list of Health Care Organizations (HCOs) empanelled under CGHS Delhi/NCR with immediate effect," said the OM.

Full List Of Hospitals Empanelled Under CGHS Delhi-NCR, Removed From CGHS Panel w.e.f 03.12.2025
Sr. No. Name of the HCOs Address
1. Saroj Medical Institute (HOSP7P126818) Plot No. 8 & 9, Pocket-8B, Jail Road, Sector-19, Rohini, Delhi-110089.
2. Dr Gulati Imaging Institute (HOSP7P126829) J-16, Hauz Khas Enclave, Main Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi-110016.
3. Noida Medicare Centre Ltd., (HOSP9P129281) 16-C, Block-E, Sector-30, Noida 201301
4. Dr Pattnaik’s Laser Eye Institute (HOSP7P130232) C-2, Ground Floor, Lajpat Nagar-3, New Delhi-110024.
5. As Health Square (A unit of Superb Imaging) (HOSP7P126711) H-1A, Main Market Road, Hauz Khas, New Delhi- 110016.
6. SBR Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (HOSP7P130596) C-61, Preet Vihar, Vikas Marg, Delhi 110092.
7. Sanya Diagnostics (A unit of Sanya GIC Imaging Pvt. Ltd.) (HOSP7P126302) A-25, Near HDFC Bank, Hauz Khas, New Delhi-110016.
8. Bansal Hospital (A Unit of Namedi Hospitals Pvt Ltd.), (HOSP7P129818) A-1, New Friends Colony, New Delhi – 110025.
9. Eye Trust Clinic & Day Care Centre (HOSP9P129186) R-2/211, Rajnagar, Ghaziabad- 201002.
10. Navjeevan Hospital (HOSP7P130798) A-12 & 13, Pushpanjali Enclave, Outer Ring Road, Opp. Jaipur Golden Red Light, Pitampura, Delhi-110034.
11. Unipath Diagnostics (LAB7670130181) C-4, Green Park Extension, New Delhi-110016
12. Dental Care Clinic (HOSP7P130630) PD-1, /1 B, Pitampura, New Delhi-110088
13. Complete Eye Care Centre (HOSP7P125566) F-6 & 7, First Floor, Manish Chamber, Local Shopping Complex, Pocket-B, Mayur Vihar Phase-2, Delhi-110091.

It further added that, the HCOs shall complete the treatment at CGHS rates in respect of patients already admitted and undergoing treatment at such hospitals.

