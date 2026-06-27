/Demands for minimum of 5 promotions for Group C entrants, residency period, pay fixation benefit; check highlights NCJCM meeting with Cabinet Secretary

New Delhi: Employee unions have demanded the determination of minimum qualifying service for promotion to different non-gazetted grades. According to Staff Side, Group C entrants should be granted a minimum of five promotions and the minimum qualifying service requirement for promotion should be reduced. The matter was brought up at the 49th meeting of the National Council (JCM) held on May 11, 2026 under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary.
The minutes of the meeting show that the Staff Side of the National Council has raised several concerns related to promotions as well as the residency period for promotion.
What was the demand regarding promotions?
The Staff Side requested the government to determine the minimum qualifying service for promotion to different non-gazetted grades. The demand included:
Group C entrants may be granted a minimum of five promotions similar to OGAS.
The minimum qualifying service for promotion should be reduced.
The residency period should not be longer than six years for promotion.
What was said about residency period for promotion?
During the meeting, Staff Side member C Srikumar said that the existing employees should not be affected while fixing the residency period for promotion. He said that despite DoPT’s instructions, the protection clause of the earlier residency period for the existing employees on the date of notification of the new RR is not incorporated in the footnotes in many cases.
C Srikumar further quoted an example that the residency period for promotion from Grade Pay Rs 2400 (level-4 of 7th CPC) to Grade Pay Rs 4200 (Level-6 of 7th CPC) is 10 years which is equal to MACP Period. He requested that such irregularities should be fixed.
What has the government decided?
The chairman observed that specific instances of problems faced due to the revised residency period should be brought to the notice of DoPT for examination and appropriate action.
Grant of pay fixation benefit discussed
The meeting also discussed the grant of pay fixation benefits to those employees who are promoted after availing the benefit of MACP (DoPT).
The Staff Side said that after getting MACP, when an employee is promoted the benefit under FR-22(1)(a)(1) is not given. The Staff Side demanded that employees who were given pay fixation benefits on MACP should also be given fixation benefits under FR-22(1)(a)(1) when the employee is promoted to a higher post.
Staff Side member Sivaji Vasireddy said that earlier the difference in grade pay was admissible in case of promotion after MACP.
C Srikumar stated that during the 6th CPC the employee who got MACP prior to regular promotion was given the benefit of pay fixation under FR 22(1)(a)(1). When the employee was promoted to the next higher post he got the grade pay difference, even though a fixation benefit was not given.
The Staff Side said that since the 7th CPC has dispensed with the Grade pay system, the government may consider the demand for granting one additional increment on promotion after MACP.
On this, the chairman said that specific cases may be examined but larger policy issues may be left for the 8th CPC to decide.
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