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Demands for minimum of 5 promotions for Group C entrants, residency period, pay fixation benefit; check highlights NCJCM meeting with Cabinet Secretary

The minutes of the meeting show that the Staff Side of the National Council has raised several concerns related to promotions as well as the residency period for promotion.

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 10:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Demands for minimum of 5 promotions for Group C entrants, residency period, pay fixation benefit; check highlights NCJCM meeting with Cabinet Secretary

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

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