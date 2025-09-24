DFS Releases Detailed FAQs On The Tax Treatment Under UPS; NPS Tax Benefits Applicable To UPS

New Delhi: The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) was notified by the Ministry of Finance this year. The scheme is applicable to new recruits joining the Central Government services on or after 01.04.2025, and offers an option to existing Central Government employees under NPS to opt into UPS.

The last date for eligible employees and past retirees under NPS to opt for UPS is 30.09.2025.

To support employees in making an informed choice, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has released detailed FAQs on the tax treatment under UPS.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Ministry has asked employees to peruse the FAQs and assess the benefits of UPS in alignment with their retirement planning goals.

Here is the FAOs on the treatment under UPS as laid down by the Ministry of Finance

1. What is the tax treatment for the contributions made by the Central Government to the Individual corpus of the subscribers under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)?

The Central government contributes l0o/o of monthly emoluments (Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance) of the employees to the individual corpus. This contribution is eligible for deduction under section 80 CCD (2) of the IT Act, 1961 [Section 124(1) of the Income Tax Act, 2025] as UPS is an option under the National Pension System.

2. What is the tax treatment for the employee's contributions towards the UPS?

The employee's contribution towards UPS, up to 10% of monthly emoluments (Basic Pay + personal Allowance), is eligible for deduction under the Section 80 CCD(I) of the IT Act, 1961 [Paragraph 1(y) of Schedule XV of the Income Tax Act, 2025] as UPS is an option under the National Pension System.

3. What is the tax treatment of the contribution by the government to the Pool Corpus which is 8.5% of (basic pay + Dearness Allowance)?

The additional contribution provided by the Central government, amounting to 8.5% of monthly emoluments (Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance), is made at an aggregate level basis directly to the pool corpus. This contribution is not towards the individual corpus. Therefore, this contribution is not treated as income in the hands of the employee, neither as salary nor as perquisite and is not chargeable to tax.

4. Is the amount partially withdrawn by a subscriber from their individual account/corpus under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) taxable?

The amount partially withdrawn to the extent of 25o/o of his own contribution from the Individual Corpus is exempted from tax under Section 10(128) of the IT Act, 1961 [Schedule III Table: SI.No 4 of the Income Tax Act, 2025] as UPS is an option under the National Pension System.

5. Upon superannuation or retirement, an employee under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is required to authorize the transfer of the value or units from their individual corpus to the pool corpus. What is the tax treatment of such a transfer within the UPS?

For subscribers to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), any amount transferred from the Individual Corpus to the pool corpus at the time of superannuation or retirement is deemed not to have been received by the assesses in the relevant previous year. Such transfers within the UPS framework are not taxable as income under Section 80 CCD(6) of the [T Act, 1961 [Section 124(12) of the Income Tax Act, 2025].

6. Is income tax payable on the lump sum payment received from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) at the time of retirement?

The lump sum payment payable to an employee at the time of superannuation or retirement is calculated as 107o of monthly emoluments (Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance) for every completed six months of qualifying service. This entire amount is exempt from income tax under Section 10(12AB) of the IT Act, 1961. [Schedule II Table: Sl.No 16 of the Income Tax Act, 20251.

7. A subscriber under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is allowed to withdraw a portion of the individual corpus at the time of superannuation or retirement. Is this amount taxable?

A subscriber shall have an option to withdraw an amount not exceeding 60% of the Individual corpus or Benchmark Corpus, whichever is lower at the time of superannuation or retirement. This amount is exempt from taxation under Section 10(12AA) of the IT Act, 1961 [Schedule II Table: Sl.No 15 of the Income Tax Act, 2025].

8. An employee can exercise investment choices for the Individual Corpus. If the Individual Corpus exceeds the Benchmark Corpus for a particular employee, the excess amount is credited to the employee in lumpsum. Is this excess amount taxable?

The amount up to 60% of the Individual corpus is exempt from taxation under section 10(12AA) of the IT Act, 1961 [Schedule II Table: Sl.No 15 of the Income Tax Act, 2025]. Accordingly, the 60% of the excess of Individual Corpus over the Benchmark corpus is also exempt. The remaining 40olo of the excess amount will be chargeable to tax.

9. What is the tax treatment for payouts received by an employee under UPS?

The amount of monthly payouts received by an employee is in the nature of pension and hence is chargeable to income tax under the head "Salaries".

10. What is the tax treatment for payouts received by the spouse of the deceased employee who was under UPS?

The amount of monthly family payouts is in the nature of Family Pension, received by the spouse of a deceased employee, who was a subscriber to UPS, is chargeable to tax under the head "income from other sources".