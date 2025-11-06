Digital Life Certificate From Comfort Of Home For Pensioners: How To Book Doorstep Request Through India Post; Check Direct Link

New Delhi: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), to provide doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) services to its pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995.

Under this collaboration, IPPB -- a 100 per cent government-owned entity under the Department of Posts -- will leverage its wide network of over 1.65 lakh post offices and more than 3 lakh postal service providers (postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks).

Digital Life Certificate For Free

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

EPFO will bear the cost of issuing Digital Life Certificate entirely, making the service free for their pensioners.

They are equipped with doorstep banking devices and digital process of face authentication technology and fingerprint biometric authentication, to assist EPFO pensioners in submitting their Digital Life Certificates conveniently from their homes, eliminating the need for them to visit bank branches or EPFO offices to submit traditional paper-based certificates.

Digital Life Certificate: How To Book Doorstep Request Online

Doorstep request for Digital Life Certificate can be made through the Post Info app or website.

You can visit https://ccc.cept.gov.in/ServiceRequest/request.aspx to book India Post doorstep request for Digital Life Certificate



India Post Payments Bank introduced the doorstep service of Digital Life Certificate in 2020 for generating Jeevan Pramaan for pensioners using Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication to reduce the turnaround time for issuance of Jeevan Pramaan.

On completion of the certificate generation process, confirmation SMS will be received by the pensioner in his mobile number and the certificate can be viewed online the next day.