Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983068https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/direct-tax-collections-for-fy-2025-26-register-7-growth-as-of-november-10-2983068.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ITR

Direct Tax Collections For FY 2025-26 Register 7% Growth As Of November 10

The gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs 15.35 lakh crore, as against Rs 15.03 lakh crore collected during the same period last year, showing a growth of 2.15 per cent.

 

|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 06:44 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Direct Tax Collections For FY 2025-26 Register 7% Growth As Of November 10File Photo

New Delhi: The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections up to 10th November, 2025 show that net collections stand at Rs 12.92 lakh crore, compared to Rs 12.08 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, representing a growth of 7.00 per cent.
 
The gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs 15.35 lakh crore, as against Rs 15.03 lakh crore collected during the same period last year, showing a growth of 2.15 per cent.
 
Refunds amounting to Rs 2.43 lakh crore have been issued during FY 2025-26 up to 10th November, 2025, as compared to Rs 2.95 lakh crore issued in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a decline of 17.72 per cent.
 
The gross Corporate Tax collection stands at Rs 6.91 lakh crore, while the gross Non-Corporate Tax collection (including taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms, etc.) stands at Rs 8.08 lakh crore. The Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections amount to Rs 35,682 crore, and collections under Other Taxes stand at Rs 335 crore.
 
After adjustment of refunds, the net Corporate Tax collection amounts to Rs 5.37 lakh crore, and the net Non-Corporate Tax collection stands at Rs 7.19 lakh crore.
 
The steady growth in direct tax collections reflects improved tax compliance, robust corporate earnings, and continued momentum in personal income tax payments, indicating resilience in the Indian economy.
 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women long boots
Best Women’s Long Boots for Winter | Stylish, Comfy & Trendy Footwear Picks
Bihar exit polls
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: RJD's 'Tejashwi Raaj' Or Nitish Kumar's Magic? Deets
women’s fashion
Best Women’s Winter Co-Ord Sets for Warm, Chic & Effortless Style
Bihar elections
Bihar Elections 2025: 111-Year-Old Voter Nasima Inspires Voter Participation
PM Modi Bhutan visit
PM Modi, Bhutan King Seek Blessings From Lord Buddha’s Holy Relics In Thimphu
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: Route Of Car Involved In Explosion REVEALED; CCTV Footage Shows…
Viral video
Terrifying Video | Snake Slithers Out Of Car Mirror, Leaving Internet Scared
sleep talking
Why Some People Talk While Sleeping — Reason Behind This Strange Habit
bihar exit polls 2020
Exit Poll Vs Result 2020: How Accurate Were Bihar Exit Poll In 2020?
Faridabad case
Faridabad Case: Dr Shaheen’s Father Says He ‘Can’t Believe Her Involvement’