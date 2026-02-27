Disagree with your boss? Know if labour laws can protect you

New Delhi: In big organisations with several layers of management, it’s not unusual for junior employees to disagree with their bosses or even take serious issues to HR. But could speaking up affect your job security or future salary hikes? Experts say it’s not a simple yes or no, the outcome largely depends on what the new labour codes say and the service rules followed by your company.

Can disagreeing with your boss get you fired? Here’s what experts say

Parag Bhide, Partner at AQUILAW, told Economic Times: “Grounds of termination for misconduct are typically provided under standing orders for workers, and in the employment agreement for non-workers."

Under the Model Standing Orders notified by the Central Government under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, wilful insubordination — such as disobeying a lawful and reasonable order from a superior, usually given in writing — is recognised as misconduct. Bhide added that employers can dismiss a worker for insubordination, but only after conducting a proper internal inquiry that follows the principles of natural justice.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, Arjun Paleri, Partner at BTG Advaya, told Economic Times that simply disagreeing with a manager’s decision is generally not treated as insubordination in real-world workplace situations.

Paleri explained that not every disagreement crosses the line into insubordination. “One would normally expect a considerably higher threshold to be met before conduct qualifies as such — that is, wilful dereliction of duty, or a refusal to perform one’s duties arising from a disagreement," Paleri said in comments to Economic Times. He stressed that while employees should avoid behaviour that may be seen as insubordination, “Disagreement may be a contributing factor, but simple and justifiable disagreement alone is unlikely to constitute sufficient grounds for a finding of insubordination leading to dismissal."

Bhide further told Economic Times that filing a genuine complaint against a manager usually does not count as misconduct unless it violates terms mentioned in the employment contract or standing orders, or is accompanied by insubordinate behaviour.

When does insubordination actually lead to dismissal?

Paleri shared three key factors in his interaction with Economic Times. First, employees should check the company’s internal service rules — including employee handbooks and disciplinary policies — to see if dismissal for insubordination is clearly allowed. “Most employers include such a provision in their service rules, and it is not unlawful to do so," Paleri said.

Second, the process followed by the employer also matters. Even if service rules permit dismissal, employees should examine whether company policies treat disagreement as outright insubordination or apply different levels depending on the seriousness of the behaviour.

Third, it’s important to see whether the employer has strictly followed its own rules before taking action. “If all three parameters are satisfied, it is likely that the employer has the right to dismiss an employee for insubordination," Paleri told Economic Times. He also cautioned that employers cannot act arbitrarily and must follow their own policies carefully.

Bhide added in his comments to Economic Times that while standing orders and employment agreements may classify insubordination as misconduct involving wilful disobedience of lawful and reasonable orders, they also protect workers from victimisation or bad-faith dismissal. “Any disciplinary action must follow due process and principles of natural justice. For reference, the corporates are free to adopt their own standing orders, subject to certification requirements," he said.

Can your salary hike be cut even if you exceeded targets?

On salary increments, Bhide told Economic Times that labour laws do not guarantee a fixed raise unless it is specifically promised in a contract. Employees should carefully check their employment agreements and company policies to understand whether increments are discretionary, formula-driven, or can be reduced in cases of misconduct.

“For workers, a reduction or denial of increment as a punitive or discriminatory measure may be challenged as an unfair labour practice, particularly if it amounts to favouritism or partiality regardless of merit," Bhide said.

Paleri added in his comments to Economic Times that the law does not define every situation that may justify adverse action, giving employers some flexibility in managing workplace decisions. “Increments are ordinarily based on the employer’s internal criteria and parameters — that is, performance parameters and conditions. Each employer also has its own policies for increments, the most common being that KPIs are set for employees who are then measured against the fulfilment of those KPIs," Paleri said.

In most cases, increments remain at the employer’s discretion and are influenced by performance and company policy. If there is a legal basis for offering a lower increment due to disagreements, Paleri said it would typically be outlined in the employer’s service rules and appraisal policies. He added that while unjustified disagreements may play a role, other factors like cost-of-living adjustments, company performance, and team outcomes are also commonly considered. There is no universal formula for deciding salary hikes.

Can complaining to HR get you into trouble at work?

On whether raising concerns with HR about a manager’s leadership could lead to dismissal, Bhide told Economic Times that a non-worker employee may face termination for insubordination if two conditions are met:

(i) insubordination is clearly defined as misconduct in the employment contract or company handbook, and

(ii) proper due process — including principles of natural justice — is followed.

He also referred to Section 84 of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, along with the Second Schedule, which bars unfair labour practices such as victimising or dismissing workers in bad faith.

Paleri told Economic Times that companies are expected to have formal grievance redressal systems. “Raising a legitimate concern at the workplace would ordinarily need to be addressed through the workplace procedures, rules, and service rules of the employer applicable to such complaints," he said. He clarified that complaining about a manager’s poor leadership is not automatically considered misconduct or insubordination, though the overall context and behaviour would matter.

Paleri also noted that while older laws like the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act have been replaced by the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, most organisations still define misconduct through their own internal service rules.

In essence, as experts told Economic Times, disagreement or a genuine complaint alone rarely justifies dismissal or a lower increment. However, the final outcome depends on company policies, due process, and whether the behaviour is seen as wilful insubordination.