Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj Bank Holiday 2025: When Are Bank Branches Closed In Your State? Check Date, State-Wise List

New Delhi: As the nation gears up for the festival of lights, major institutions will be closed for the same. Meanwhile, as per RBI holiday list, bank branches too will be closed for certain days on account of Diwali and related festivities like kali puja, kati bihu, Bhai dooj, across the nation.

When will bank branches be closed over the next few days?

Bank branches will be closed on various accounts in different parts of the country on various days between 18 and 23 October for Diwali festivities. Here's the detailed list.

Is Dhanteras 2025 a bank holiday?

There is no bank holiday for Dhanteras on October 18 (Saturday). However, in Assam, branches will be closed -- for the festivity Kati Bihu.

Kati Bihu: October 18

Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja: October 20

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja: October 21

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali): October 22

Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba: October 23

In the remaining days of October, banks will be closed for the following festivities

Chath Puja (Evening Puja): October 27

Chath Puja (Morning Puja): October 28

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday: October 31

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

Sunday: October19

Fourth Saturday: October 25

Sunday: October 26

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.