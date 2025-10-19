Diwali Gift For Uttarakhand Employees: 3% Increase In DA Announced

New Delhi: In a Diwali gift for state employees and pensioners, the Uttarakhand government has announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the increase for employees and pensioners of the state government. The announcement comes just a day ahead of Diwali, which falls on September 20, bringing timely relief and festive cheer to thousands across the state.

DA Hike for All State Employees and Pensioners

The 3 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) increase will benefit employees and pensioners of Uttarakhand’s state government, local bodies, and public sector undertakings. As per the Chief Minister’s Office, the revised DA will be included in the October salary, which will be credited in November, with the hike effective from July 1.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners of local bodies and state government public sector undertakings: CMO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Employees and Pensioners to Get 3% DA Hike

In a festive Diwali gift, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state employees and pensioners. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), extending greetings to employees, pensioners, and their families. The move is set to benefit 28 lakh workers and pensioners, giving a boost to their standard of living.

“The Government of Uttar Pradesh has increased the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief for state employees and pensioners/family pensioners from 55% to 58% effective from 01 July 2025,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, “On the occasion of the festival of Deepavali, this decision will serve as a catalyst for improving the standard of living while lighting the lamp of satisfaction, security, and prosperity in the lives of approximately 28 lakh dedicated workers and pensioners. Congratulations to all!”

This festive announcement brings good news for state employees and pensioners, boosting their income just in time for Diwali and ensuring greater financial security for thousands across Uttar Pradesh.