Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Diwali Slot Announced – Check Date, Timings, History & How It Works

New Delhi: Muhurat Trading is one of the most celebrated traditions on Dalal Street. It is held every year on Diwali to mark the start of the new Hindu Samvat year. This special one-hour trading session is organised by both the NSE and BSE. It symbolises prosperity, optimism, and a fresh beginning for investors. While regular trading remains closed, the Muhurat session is live, allowing investors to place trades until 2:55 pm.

Muhurat Trading 2025: Timing and Details for Diwali

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the schedule for this year’s Muhurat Trading session.

Date: October 21, 2025 (Diwali)

Trading Window: 1:45 pm – 2:45 pm

While regular market trading will remain closed on Diwali, this special one-hour session will allow investors to trade. Any modifications to trades can be made until 2:55 pm, and all transactions during this session will be settled just like regular trades, following NSE guidelines.

The Story Behind Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is a unique one-hour session held on Diwali, blending tradition with modern finance. Its roots go back to ancient India, when trading communities performed religious rituals for their account books and ledgers on this auspicious day. Over time, this practice evolved into the stock market tradition we see today. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) introduced Muhurat Trading in 1957, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been holding its session since 1992, keeping the spirit of prosperity alive in the financial world.

Muhurat Trading 2025 (NSE): Complete Schedule

Here’s the full schedule for NSE’s Muhurat Trading session this Diwali:

Block Deal Session: 1:15 pm – 1:30 pm

Pre-Open Session: 1:30 pm – 1:45 pm (random closure between 1:37 pm – 1:38 pm)

Normal Market Session: 1:45 pm – 2:45 pm

Special Pre-Open Session (for IPO & relisted securities): 1:30 pm – 2:15 pm (random closure between 2:05 pm – 2:15 pm)

Normal Market Open (for stocks in Special Pre-Open Session): 2:30 pm – 2:45 pm

Call Auction Illiquid Session: 1:50 pm – 2:35 pm (random closure between 2:34 pm – 2:35 pm)

Closing Session: 2:55 pm – 3:05 pm

Trade Modification Cut-off: 1:45 pm – 3:15 pm

All trades executed during Muhurat Trading will follow standard settlement rules and obligations, just like regular market hours.

How Muhurat Trading Works: A Step-by-Step Guide

Muhurat Trading is more than just a one-hour market session—it’s carefully structured to make trading smooth and efficient for investors. Here’s how it unfolds:

Block Deal Session: Large transactions are executed at a fixed price, with both parties informing the stock exchange. This allows major trades to happen without affecting market prices.

Pre-Open Session: Before the official session starts, the stock exchange calculates the equilibrium price, which becomes the opening price for stocks. This process usually takes around eight minutes.

Normal Market Session: The heart of Muhurat Trading is this one-hour window, where most buying and selling takes place. Investors can start or close positions, marking a positive beginning for the new financial year.

Call Auction Session: This session is for illiquid securities—stocks that aren’t frequently traded. The exchange sets criteria to determine which securities can be traded here.

Closing Session: The final phase lets traders place market orders at the day’s closing price, helping them finalize their trades and align their investments with the session’s end.//