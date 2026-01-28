Do banks keep duplicate locker keys? Here’s what happens if yours goes missing— Process explained

New Delhi: That small metal key to your bank locker may seem insignificant until it’s suddenly nowhere to be found. In that moment what appeared to be a minor oversight can turn into a complicated and often frustrating experience. Unlike regular keys that can be easily duplicated, a lost bank locker key sets off a formal process. Customers are required to complete paperwork, undergo verification, and pay certain charges. In some cases it may even mean repeated visits to the branch and a waiting period.

Do banks keep a spare key for your locker?

This is a common question many customers ask after misplacing their locker key. The simple answer is no, banks do not keep spare customer keys. Bank lockers operate on a dual-control system. This means the locker can only be opened when both the customer’s key and the bank’s master key are used together. It’s a security feature designed to protect your valuables. However, if the customer key is lost, this system no longer works as intended. Since there is no duplicate key available with the bank, the locker cannot be opened in the usual way, and a separate process has to be followed.

What should you do if you lose your bank locker key?

If you find out that your locker key is missing, the first step is to immediately inform your bank branch. Most banks require customers to submit a written intimation so the incident is officially recorded and any potential misuse can be prevented.

Depending on the bank’s policy, you may also be asked to provide an indemnity or file a police complaint, especially if the loss raises security concerns.

Under the RBI Master Direction (RBI/2021-22/86), customers are legally entitled to a transparent ‘break-open’ procedure. “Upon the loss of a key being reported, the bank is mandated to issue an acknowledgement and schedule the lock-breaking process in the presence of the customer and independent witnesses,” said Prerna Robin, Principal Associate, B. Shanker Advocates.

How to Avoid Trouble After Locker Access Is Restored

Once you regain access to your locker, it’s important to take a few practical steps to prevent similar issues in the future. Start by keeping the new key in a safe spot that is secure but easy for you to remember. If your bank offers lockers with digital or biometric access, you may consider switching to reduce the risk of losing a physical key again. It’s also a good idea to maintain an updated list of the items stored inside the locker, as this can help avoid confusion or disputes over ownership later on.