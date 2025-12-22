Do You Need Massive SIPs To Build A Realistic Retirement Corpus? CA Explains Practical Setup Most People Can Relate To

New Delhi: While a sizable number of people are concerned about the exact retirement corpus that ensures peace of mind, CA Nitin Kaushik, has explained in details how much is realistically sustainable.

Kaushik reckons that a realistic retirement plan is one that people can make without stretching yourself. In a post on X, He explains a case instance of a 35-year-old professional who wanted a solid retirement corpus, without aggressive assumptions.

Kaushik gave the following 'practical setup' most people can relate to:

→ Starting SIP: Rs 35,000 per month

→ Step-up: 7% annually for the first 10 years

→ After 10 years: SIP stays fixed at Rs 64,000 per month

→ Expected returns: 12% CAGR (compounded monthly)

→ Investment period: 20 years

He explains how the above situation works. Kaushik writes, "Income growth isn’t linear forever. Promotions slow, responsibilities rise, priorities change. Limiting step-ups to a realistic window keeps the plan sustainable — and that’s where most people win."

He says, with the above investment, the outcome will be the following

→ Final corpus after 20 years: Rs 3.85 crore

→ Total amount invested: Rs 1.35 crore

→ Annual withdrawal at 5%: Rs 24.8 lakh

→ Monthly SWP: Rs 1.6 lakh

→ Withdrawal capped at 5% to help preserve capital

The best thing about making investments through SIP is that even after the latter freezes post year 10, compounding quietly does the heavy lifting in the next decade.

Kaushik thus explains that people don’t need massive SIPs or endless step-ups for building a robust retirement fund. He says that early start, consistency and realistic assumptions are the key factors that determine a solid retirement corpus.

"That combination builds wealth without burnout," he writes. However, Kaushik ends with a disclaimer that the returns assume 12% CAGR compounded monthly. Inflation, taxes, and market volatility can impact real returns and withdrawals.