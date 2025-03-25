Does Govt Have Any Policy To Abolish Vacancy Created From Retirement Of Employees? Here’s What Ministry Of Personnel Says

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has recently clarified on questions regarding the retirement age of Government employees of the country as well as about abolishing of the vacancy created from retirement of employees.

Questions were raised last week in the Lok Sabha by Member of Parliament - Coimbatore (Lok Shaba) Dr Ganapathy Rajkumar and TMC MP Saugata Ray, "a. whether the Government has any proposal to change the retirement age of Government employees of the country and if so, the details thereof; and (b) whether there is any policy to abolish the vacancy created from retirement of employees and if so, the details thereof along with the number of posts abolished since 2014".

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that there is no such proposal.

"No proposal to change the retirement age of Government employees is under consideration of the Government. The Government has no policy to abolish the vacancy created from retirement of employees," he told in the Lok Sabha.

Questions were also asked regarding the details of retirement age of the Government employees of Central Government and various State Governments; and the reasons for non uniformity in retirement age for Government employees irrespective of Central and State Governments.

Singh responded that no such data is centrally maintained in the Government as the subject matter falls in the State List.

The minister responding to question on whether any Government employees’ union/organizations demanded changes in retirement age, said that No formal proposal has been received from staff side of National Council (Joint Consultative machinery).