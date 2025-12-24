Does Higher Income Guarantee Faster Wealth? Can You Actually Build Money Faster By Moving To UAE? CA Explains Math

New Delhi: For many middle-class families in India, a particular notion crosses their minds every few months. If people who relocate to the UAE earn more money and if location is a key factor in wealth creation. Chartered Accountant and financial advisor Nitin Kaushik recently sparked a detailed discussion on X by breaking down the actual numbers behind this notion. At the core of his post is a compelling idea that wealth is not created by crossing borders but by crossing comfort zones. Kaushik says that no destination creates wealth and only financial behavior does so.

Kaushik explains how residents working in the UAE often highlight two genuine financial advantages. The first is a lower personal income tax which increases take-home pay. In India, a Rs 2 lakh salary taxed locally may leave Rs 1.55 to 1.6 lakh in hand whereas similar earnings abroad may result in nearly complete take-home. This is due to lower personal income tax abroad. The second factor is a larger monthly savings rate. Many people save between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh per month by sharing accommodation and reducing expenditure. "Same markets. Same funds. Different speeds of wealth creation," Kaushik wrote.

In the following thread, Kaushik explains in detail how geography has little bearing on wealth creation and how savings discipline does all the magic. He claims that while earning Rs 2 to 3 lakh domestically, several professionals save less than Rs 30,000 per month due to lifestyle inflation, large EMIs and premium living costs. Building Rs 1 crore at this pace will take 15 to 18 years even with strong market returns. "The contrast is not country-based and it is cash-flow based," Kaushik said.

Kaushik claims that increased income does not ensure faster wealth. A Rs 3 lakh earner saving Rs 1 lakh builds wealth more quickly than a Rs 5 lakh earner saving Rs 40,000. What matters is the investable surplus and not the salary figure, he said.

The truth is more layered than that - and it deserves an_ pic.twitter.com/50uByLnd8h — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) December 23, 2025

According to Kaushik, when expenditure is smaller than income then investing happens almost automatically. The same financial outcome can be achieved at home with modest lifestyle control, aggressive monthly SIPs, consistency across market cycles and zero dependency on “windfall thinking”.

Kaushik said that the real wealth calculation does not consider geography. Income minus expenses becomes investable capital and investable capital multiplied by time becomes net worth. "Change any one variable and the future changes," the CA wrote.

Kaushik said, "Wealth is not built by crossing borders. It is built by crossing comfort zones. Whether earnings come from here, there or anywhere what changes lives is the habit of paying the future first."

According to Kaushik, moving abroad may increase savings capacity but discipline alone converts earnings into freedom. In Kaushik's words, "No destination creates wealth. Only financial behavior does."