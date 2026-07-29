Does wrapping your wallet, credit card in aluminium foil block RFID Scammers? Viral hack explained

New Delhi: Several people are wrapping their wallets in aluminium foil because they believe it can protect their credit card information from digital pickpockets using wireless scanners. The idea has gone viral on social media where people claim that aluminium foil can block some of the wireless signals emitted by RFID-enabled cards and identity documents which makes it difficult for unauthorized scanners to access the information.
Many modern debit cards, credit cards and passports contain RFID or NFC chips that allow contactless payments and identification. Some people worry that criminals can use small wireless scanners to steal information from these chips without ever touching the wallet.
Aluminium is a conductive metal that can block or weaken radio waves so it can reduce or stop some wireless signals from passing through. When a wallet is completely wrapped in foil then it can act like a barrier and make it harder for RFID scanners to connect with the cards inside.
However, security experts say that wrapping a wallet in aluminium foil can only provide limited protection. If the foil completely covers the wallet with no gaps then it can block the signals used by contactless cards. But if there are gaps or openings in the foil then it may not be effective in blocking these signals.
Security experts also say that contactless cards usually share only limited information. They do not transmit important details like your PIN or CVV number. Banks also use several security measures to detect and prevent fraud. Large-scale thefts through RFID skimming are considered rare.
Wrapping your wallet in aluminium foil may help reduce RFID signals but it is not a complete solution to prevent theft. Experts recommend using an RFID-blocking wallet or card sleeve instead of using kitchen foil . These products are specially designed to block unwanted signals and are more convenient for everyday use.
Experts recommend taking simple safety steps to protect your money instead of wrapping your wallet in aluminium foil. Turn on transaction alerts from your bank to quickly notice any unusual activity. Check your bank statements regularly for suspicious transactions. Also, keep your cards and personal documents safe and report any lost or stolen cards immediately.
Although wrapping a wallet in aluminium foil is based on real science, cybersecurity experts say it is not the best way to protect your money. Being careful about phishing scams, card fraud and online theft can do much more to protect your money than simply covering your wallet in foil.
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