Does your health insurance cover Omicron treatment cost? Here's what IRDAI says

New Delhi: COVID-19 instances have been increasing at an alarming rate across the country. The growth of Omicron has heightened fears of a possible following wave in the months ahead. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued a directive to all health insurers in India on the new COVID-19 variant in question.

All insurance policies that cover COVID-19 treatment will also cover treatment costs for infection from the new strain, according to the insurance regulator. In addition, the IRDAI has issued a directive to insurance companies in this regard.

The IRDAI bulletin clears up any ambiguity for anyone who might need health insurance to cover such unexpected treatment costs.

"In the wake of recent instances of Covid-19 cases being reported under the Omicron variant, it is clarified that all health insurance policies issued by all general and health insurance companies that cover treatment costs of Covid-19 also cover the costs of treatment towards the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as per terms and conditions of policy contract," IRDAI said in a press release on Monday (January 3).

It also required insurance companies to establish a "effective coordination mechanism with all of their network providers (hospitals) for the purpose of providing a seamless cashless facility to all policyholders in the event of hospitalisation, if any, and rendering prompt services to all policyholders."

"Hospitals are also asked to honour service level agreements (SLAs) agreed into with insurance companies for the purpose of delivering cashless care to health insurance policyholders," the statement continued.

