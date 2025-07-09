Doing Digital Payments Frequently? 5 Key Tips To Ensure Safe Transaction

New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India has shared simple and safe digital payment practices. If diligently followed, these practices can go a long way in ensuring secure digital experiences.

"Digital payments have made everyday transactions faster, easier, and more accessible for millions of users across India. As this convenience grows, it is important for users to remain aware and informed. Safe payment practices are simple to follow and go a long way in ensuring secure digital experiences," NPCI has said.

NPCI Has Shared 5 Key Tips To Ensure Safe Transaction



1. Always check before you pay

Before making any payment, check the name that appears on the screen. Make sure it is the person or business you want to pay. Taking a few seconds to confirm can help avoid mistakes.

2. Use only trusted payment Apps and websites

Make payments only through official and well-known Apps or websites. Do not download Apps or click on links sent by people you do not know or trust.

3. Do not share your PIN or OTP with anyone

Your UPI PIN, OTP, or bank details are private and confidential. Never share them with anyone, even if they say they are from a bank or police or any government office.

4. Do not rush into any payment

If someone asks you to make a payment quickly or share your details urgently, take a moment. You can always say you will check and call back. It is okay to take your time.

5. Keep payment alerts on and check them often

Turn on SMS and App notifications for your payments. Read each alert carefully. If something looks wrong, contact your bank or payment App immediately.

NPCI has further advised users to report suspicious number to the national cybercrime helpline by dialling 1930 or the Department of Telecommunication (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc/).

Save messages, take screenshots and document interactions which can help authorities if you need to file a report, NPCI added.