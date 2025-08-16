Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946927https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/don-t-leave-chaos-behind-write-your-will-before-time-writes-you-off-2946927.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
WILL WRITING

Don’t Leave Chaos Behind – Write Your Will Before Time Writes You Off


These days, you don’t always need to spend a lot of time and money with a lawyer. Online platforms now make it easy to draft a valid will.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Don’t Leave Chaos Behind – Write Your Will Before Time Writes You OffAI Generated

New Delhi: A will makes sure your money, property, and belongings are given out as you wish after your death. If you don’t write one properly, or use unclear language, it can cause fights and legal issues for your family.

These days, you don’t always need to spend a lot of time and money with a lawyer. Online platforms now make it easy to draft a valid will. But you still need to be careful to avoid common mistakes.

Who Should Choose an Online Will?
An online will works best for people with simple financial situations. For example:

Young adults or single people

People who only have straightforward assets like a bank account, some savings, or personal belongings

Anyone who wants a quick, affordable way to prepare a will

But if you own multiple properties, have a joint family, or complicated finances, it’s safer to get professional legal help. Online wills are great for tech-savvy individuals, but a lawyer can make sure everything is legally strong.

Cost of an Online Will in India
Basic online wills: Rs 2,000 – Rs 10,000 (depending on the platform)

Examples: WillJini (around Rs 5,500) and Vakilsearch (from Rs 4,499)

Premium/lawyer-assisted wills with doorstep services: up to Rs 17,499

When Should You Write a Will?
It’s best to write a will at key life stages like:

Getting married

Having children

Buying property or valuable assets

Starting a business

If you have dependents, property, or specific wishes (like leaving something for charity), a will is essential.
Remember: update your will regularly, especially after big life changes.

Execution (Making It Legal)
In India, under the Succession Act, 1925, a will must be signed in person. This means:

The person writing the will (testator) must sign it.

At least two witnesses must also sign it after seeing the testator sign.

Simply creating a digital copy online is not enough—it won’t be legally valid without physical signatures.

Reviewing the Will
Check your will every 3–5 years. Update it if your family, property, or financial situation changes.

Pros and Cons of Online Wills
Pros

Easy and convenient—can be done from anywhere

Cheaper than hiring a lawyer

Quick to finish, sometimes within hours

Step-by-step guidance makes it simple

Cons

Limited options if your estate is complicated

Templates may not follow all local legal rules

No personal legal advice from a professional

Risk of data or privacy issues when stored online

If not signed or witnessed correctly, it could be invalid

 

Also Read: Ditch the Desk: 5 Game-Changing Moves For Gen Z Financial Freedom

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK