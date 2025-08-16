Don’t Leave Chaos Behind – Write Your Will Before Time Writes You Off

New Delhi: A will makes sure your money, property, and belongings are given out as you wish after your death. If you don’t write one properly, or use unclear language, it can cause fights and legal issues for your family.

These days, you don’t always need to spend a lot of time and money with a lawyer. Online platforms now make it easy to draft a valid will. But you still need to be careful to avoid common mistakes.

Who Should Choose an Online Will?

An online will works best for people with simple financial situations. For example:

Young adults or single people

People who only have straightforward assets like a bank account, some savings, or personal belongings

Anyone who wants a quick, affordable way to prepare a will

But if you own multiple properties, have a joint family, or complicated finances, it’s safer to get professional legal help. Online wills are great for tech-savvy individuals, but a lawyer can make sure everything is legally strong.

Cost of an Online Will in India

Basic online wills: Rs 2,000 – Rs 10,000 (depending on the platform)

Examples: WillJini (around Rs 5,500) and Vakilsearch (from Rs 4,499)

Premium/lawyer-assisted wills with doorstep services: up to Rs 17,499

When Should You Write a Will?

It’s best to write a will at key life stages like:

Getting married

Having children

Buying property or valuable assets

Starting a business

If you have dependents, property, or specific wishes (like leaving something for charity), a will is essential.

Remember: update your will regularly, especially after big life changes.

Execution (Making It Legal)

In India, under the Succession Act, 1925, a will must be signed in person. This means:

The person writing the will (testator) must sign it.

At least two witnesses must also sign it after seeing the testator sign.

Simply creating a digital copy online is not enough—it won’t be legally valid without physical signatures.

Reviewing the Will

Check your will every 3–5 years. Update it if your family, property, or financial situation changes.

Pros and Cons of Online Wills

Pros

Easy and convenient—can be done from anywhere

Cheaper than hiring a lawyer

Quick to finish, sometimes within hours

Step-by-step guidance makes it simple

Cons

Limited options if your estate is complicated

Templates may not follow all local legal rules

No personal legal advice from a professional

Risk of data or privacy issues when stored online

If not signed or witnessed correctly, it could be invalid

