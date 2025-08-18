Don’t Like Your Aadhaar Picture? Here’s How to Update It Easily– Fee And Full Process Inside

New Delhi: Aadhaar is one of the most crucial documents for verifying identity and address in India. It's widely used for accessing various government services, and the photograph on the Aadhaar card also plays a key role in identity verification.

However, many people face issues with unclear or outdated photos printed on their Aadhaar. If you're not happy with the photo on your Aadhaar card, there's no need to worry as updating it is now simple and affordable. To make things easier for citizens, UIDAI has streamlined the photo update process.

However, it's important to note that you cannot change your Aadhaar photo online. To do this, you’ll need to visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment or Correction Centre, where your new photo will be taken and then uploaded to the system. Let's take a look at some important things you should know before going ahead with the process. (Also Read:Trump Likely To Back Off From High Tariffs, Stay Invested In India: Jefferies)

How to Change Your Photo on Aadhaar Card: Complete Details

Fee

To update your photo on the Aadhaar card, you only need to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Documents Required

No additional documents are needed. Just carry your Aadhaar card and visit any government-authorized Aadhaar Enrolment or Update Centre.

Steps to Update Your Aadhaar Photo

- Visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment or Permanent Centre.

- Fill out the Aadhaar Update Form, which is available online or at the centre.

- Submit the form to the executive at the centre.

- Your new photo will be taken on the spot.

- Pay the Rs 100 fee to complete the photo update process.

How to Download Aadhaar with Updated Photo

- Go to the UIDAI official website.

- Click on "Download Aadhaar" under the "My Aadhaar" section.

- You can download your updated Aadhaar using your Aadhaar Number, Enrolment ID, or Virtual ID.

- Fill in your details, enter the CAPTCHA, and verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

- Your e-Aadhaar will be downloaded as a PDF file.

What Is the Password to Open the Aadhaar PDF?

To open the PDF, use a combination of:

First 4 letters of your name in CAPITALS + your birth year (YYYY)

Example: ANUP2001

How Long Does It Take?

The photo update usually takes about 30 days or in some cases, it may take up to 90 days. Once updated, you can download the new e-Aadhaar from the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar app. (Also Read: Want To File ITR 2025 Yourself? Here’s a Simple Step-by-Step Guide for FY 2024-25 Filing– Check Documents Required)

Why Should You Update Your Aadhaar Photo?

If your Aadhaar photo is blurry, outdated, or unclear, it may cause issues at banks, airports, or during government-related work.