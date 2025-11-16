Don’t Miss Out! Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Deadline Approaches—Know Who Can Apply & How

New Delhi: The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (aka Ladki Bahin scheme) , launched in June 2024 to strengthen the financial independence of women in Maharashtra. The scheme offers eligible women a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. According to a PTI report, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said that more than 2.3 crore women have been enrolled as beneficiaries as of August 2025.

Interestingly, this update comes just after Minister Tatkare revealed in August that the state had initially found 26.34 lakh people who appeared to be ineligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme including some men. She said the information would be sent to district authorities for further verification and necessary action.

New e-KYC Deadline Announced

All beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme must complete their mandatory e-KYC process to continue receiving benefits. The Maharashtra government first announced this in September 2025, giving women two months to finish the verification. Later, due to widespread flooding, the state granted a 15-day extension in October. Beneficiaries now have time until 18 November to complete their e-KYC for the scheme.

How to Complete Your Annual e-KYC for the Ladki Bahin Scheme

State Minister Aditi Tatkare has clarified that every woman enrolled in the Ladki Bahin scheme must complete e-KYC once a year through the official portal, ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. The annual verification helps the government keep records accurate and avoid duplicate or ineligible entries.

The process is simple:

- Visit the scheme’s official website.

- Click on the e-KYC section on the homepage.

- Re-enter and upload key details such as your name, address, ration card information, income details, and Aadhaar number.

- Submit the form to complete the verification.

What If You Don’t Complete e-KYC on Time?

The government has clearly stated that completing e-KYC is mandatory to keep receiving benefits. If a beneficiary misses the deadline, the monthly Rs 1,500 assistance will be stopped until the verification is completed. Payments will also be withheld for anyone who does not finish the required Aadhaar authentication, according to the government resolution.

Who Is Eligible for the Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The Ladki Bahin scheme is designed for women aged 21 to 65 years with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh. Eligible beneficiaries receive Rs 1,500 every month, directly credited to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. However, women who are already availing benefits from other government welfare schemes may be considered ineligible. With the e-KYC deadline nearing, completing the verification on time is essential to keep receiving financial support without interruption.