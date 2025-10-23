Don’t Panic! You Can Still Fix Errors In Your ITR With Updated Return For AY 2025-26– Here’s How

New Delhi: If you’ve made an error or missed out on some details while filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025-26, there’s no need to panic. The Income Tax Department gives you a second chance through the updated return option, allowing you to revise or correct your ITR even after submission — and the best part is, you have up to 48 months from the end of the financial year to do so.

Till when can you file an updated ITR for Assessment Year 2025-26?

For Assessment Year 2025-26, taxpayers have time till March 31, 2030, to file an updated return. This extended window encourages voluntary compliance by giving individuals enough time to review and correct any mistakes in their ITR filings.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Understanding the Updated Return

An updated return is a special type of Income Tax Return (ITR) that allows taxpayers extra time to correct or update their earlier filings. It’s a move by the Income Tax Department to promote voluntary compliance, giving individuals the chance to fix any mistakes or add missed information even after the original deadline.

Anyone can file an updated return—whether or not they have already filed an original, belated, or revised return for that assessment year—except in a few specific cases.

While filing an updated return, taxpayers need to provide certain details such as:

- Basic information like PAN, name, and Aadhaar.

- Details of the earlier return, if any—such as the section, ITR form, acknowledgement number, and filing date.

- Confirmation of eligibility to file an updated return.

- The ITR form chosen for the updated return.

- The reason for filing the updated return.

When You’re Not Allowed to File an Updated Return

While the updated return offers flexibility, there are certain situations where you cannot file one. For instance, if your total income results in a loss or if filing it would reduce your tax liability compared to your earlier return, you won’t be eligible to submit an updated return.

It’s also important to note that an updated return can be filed only once for a particular assessment year — it cannot be revised later.

Additionally, you cannot file an updated return for the assessment year in which a search or survey has been conducted under Section 132, or for any year before that assessment year.