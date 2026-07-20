New Delhi: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a revised order on the Children Education Allowance (CEA) and Hostel Subsidy for central government employees. The amount of both the allowances remains the same but the new order clarifies how hostel expenses will be reimbursed.
Under the revised rules, hostel subsidy will be reimbursed at Rs 8,437.50 per month per child or the actual expenditure incurred on boarding and lodging, whichever is lower. This replaces the wording used in the April 2024 order which had said that the hostel subsidy would be paid as a fixed amount irrespective of actual expenses.
The corrigendum issued through an Office Memorandum dated June 30, 2026, revises a provision in DoPT’s earlier order dated April 25, 2024. It is regarding the revision of rates of children education allowance and hostel subsidy consequent upon enhancement of Dearness Allowance (DA) to 50 percent.
What has DoPT clarified regarding reimbursement rules?
According to the corrigendum, “The amount for reimbursement of Children Education Allowance shall be 2,812.50 per month (fixed) per child, irrespective of actual expenses incurred by the Govt employee. The reimbursement of Hostel Subsidy per child shall be 8,437.50 per month or the actual expenditure incurred on boarding and lodging, whichever is lower.”
The Department has said that CEA will continue to be reimbursed at Rs 2,812.50. However, it has clarified the rules for reimbursement of hostel expenses. The Department has said that the hostel subsidy will be reimbursed at Rs 8,437.50 per month per child or the actual expenditure incurred on boarding and lodging, whichever is lower. This replaces the earlier April 2024 rule which had stated that the hostel subsidy would be paid as a fixed amount irrespective of actual expenses. The new clarification makes it clear that while the ceiling remains unchanged, reimbursement cannot exceed the actual hostel expenses paid by the employee.
All other terms and conditions remains same
The Department has clarified that the corrigendum does not revise the rates of children education allowance or hostel subsidy. It only corrects the rules about how hostel subsidies will be reimbursed.
Accordingly, the applicable rates continue to remain the following:
* Rs 2,812.50 per month per child (fixed) for CEA
* Hostel subsidy up to Rs 8,437.50 per month per child or actual boarding and lodging expenses, whichever is lower
* Rs 5,625 per month per child for CEA for Divyang children
* Rs 3,750 per month for Special Allowance for Child Care for women with disabilities
These revised rates have remained effective from January 1, 2024, following the increase in DA to 50 percent.
The DoPT has clarified that all other terms and conditions contained in the Office Memorandums of the Department dated July 17, 2018, and April 25, 2024, will remain unchanged.
Why were these allowances revised?
The revision announced in April 2024 was based on an automatic enhancement rule set in DoPT's Office Memorandum dated July 17, 2018. As per this rule, the limits for children education allowance and hostel subsidy automatically increase by 25 percent whenever DA reaches 50 percent on the revised pay structure. The DoPT updated the allowance ceilings accordingly after the Ministry of Finance increased DA to 50 percent with effect from January 1, 2024. The latest corrigendum does not change that decision but only corrects the wording related to how hostel subsidy is reimbursed.
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