Double Transport Allowance For 9 Categories Of Central Govt Employees – Check Finance Ministry Latest Order; Category List August 2025

New Delhi: The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has issued Compendium of instructions regarding grant of Transport Allowance at double the normal rates to persons with disabilities employed in Central Government.

The Central Government employees with following categories of disabilities as mentioned in Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 administered by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) shall be paid Transport allowance double the normal rates subject to fulfilment of the stipulated conditions:

Central Government Employees Double Transport Allowance: Name of Disability

1. Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cure, Cerebral Palsy, Dwarfism, Muscular Dystrophy and Acid Attack victims.

2. Blindness and Low Vision

3. Deaf and Hard of Hearing

4. Speech and Language Disability

5. Intellectual disability including Specific Learning Disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorder

6. Mental Illness

7. Chronic Neurological conditions, such as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's disease etc.

8. Disability caused due to blood disorder i.e (a) haemophilia, (b) thalassemia and (c) sickle cell disease.

9. Multiple Disabilities (more than one of the above specified disabilities) including deaf blindness which means a condition in which a person may have combination of hearing and visual impairments causing severe communication, developmental and educational problems.

The Finance ministry OM said that Spinal Deformity and Spinal Injury are considered as sub-categories of "Locomotor Disability".

All other conditions stipulated in the ibid OM dated 15.09.2022 shall remain unchanged. This issues with the approval of Finance Minster.

In its OM in September 2022, the finance ministry had mentioned, the rates of Transport Allowance had been revised vide this Department's O.M. No. dated 7th July 2017 as per recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission. The following rates of Transport Allowance are admissible to Central Government employees w.e.f. 01.07.2017:

1. Employees drawing pay in Pay Level: 9 and above

2. Rates of Transport Allowance per month

a. Employees posted in the Cities as per Annexure-l: Rs. 7200 + DA thereon

b. Employees posted at all Other Places: Rs.3600+ DA thereon

1. Employees drawing pay in Pay Level: 3 to 8 and those drawing Pay of Rs. 24200/- and above in Level 1 & 2 of the Pay Matrix.

2. Rates of Transport Allowance per month

a. Employees posted in the Cities as per Annexure-l: Rs. 3600 + DA thereon

b. Employees posted at all Other Places: Rs.1800+ DA thereon

1. Employees drawing pay in Pay Level: 1 and 2

2. Rates of Transport Allowance per month

a. Employees posted in the Cities as per Annexure-l: Rs.1350+ DA thereon

b. Employees posted at all Other Places: Rs.900 + DA thereon

The previous OM had further clarified that for Level 14 and above, if staff car is admissible, such employees may exercise option to avail staff car or higher rate of Transport Allowance at Rs 15750 as admissible to the Officers drawing pay in Level-14 & above of the Pay Matrix in terms of this Department's O.M. dated 07.07.2017. Transport Allowance in lieu of staff car shall be at the rate of Rs.15750 per month plus Dearmess Allowance only and not at the double of this rate.